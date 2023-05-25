Leeds Rhinos v St Helens: Rohan Smith considers new-look spine for Headingley date

Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith is weighing up whether to make changes to the spine when St Helens visit Headingley.

Morgan Gannon stepped into the halves for the first time in the Challenge Cup loss to Wigan Warriors but could move back to the pack after Ash Handley overcame the illness that ruled him out last week.

Handley's return could see Richie Myler move to half-back in the continued absence of Blake Austin, with Luke Hooley another option at full-back.

"That's something we're considering," said Smith on potential changes to the spine. "We've practised a bit of that and will settle on it tomorrow (Thursday)."

Hooley's only Super League appearance for the Rhinos was a chastening experience under the high ball at a wet and windy Craven Park in March.

Smith is convinced the 24-year-old will come back stronger after getting game time under his belt on loan at former club Batley Bulldogs.

"It took a few days or a week or two and maybe some of that will never go away," said Smith.

"We always tend to remember the bad experiences in life but they're usually the turning point in sport and life as well. You choose to make yourself better – and that's what he's done."

Ash Handley could return at full-back. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Like Leeds, four-time defending champions St Helens sit outside the top six after struggling for consistency in the first half of the Super League season.

Smith is reading little into his side's stunning victory at the Totally Wicked Stadium in round three.

"They were on the back of a tough trip to Australia – and a successful one at that," he said.

"Last week, they had a game against a good, solid Championship team and had to earn that win. Halifax did really well.

Leeds Rhinos enjoyed a memorable win at St Helens in March. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"They've had a bit of a different run-in to this game but they're a great team. They're very competitive, very skilful and very experienced.