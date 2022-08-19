Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rhinos host Warrington Wolves tonight before welcoming Huddersfield Giants to Headingley next Wednesday.

After travelling to Catalans Dragons the following Monday, the Rhinos entertain fellow play-off hopefuls Castleford Tigers on September 3.

"It's an exciting period," said Smith.

Rohan Smith's side occupy a play-off spot with four rounds remaining. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"There are a lot of games and not too much training. It's a period where we have to really work at making sure the players feel as best they can on game day.

"We've got a bit of a view to the next game but only in a sense of managing those who need to be managed. Some guys will be flying and ready to play every week."

Leeds have had to cope with injury and suspension issues throughout the campaign but they are now in a position where they can welcome back fresh bodies for the run-in.

Rather than rest and rotate from game to game, Smith will continue to manage players during matches.

Matt Prior returns from suspension this week. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We'll certainly be picking the team that we feel can get a really good result and a good performance this weekend," he said.

"It's important as a coach that you manage the load whether that's through players coming off the bench or starting, alternating where they play and how many minutes.

"Some players might play but not as many minutes and in a sense, that's rotating.

"Sharing the load is something we've been forced to do with the suspensions and injuries over the last few months. We have had to use a bunch of players which I see as a major benefit as we're getting a little healthier at the back end."

Matt Dufty has given Warrington Wolves a lift. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Rhinos occupy a play-off spot with four rounds remaining but have little room for error with Salford Red Devils breathing down their neck.

Understandably, there is no hint of complacency as Leeds prepare to face 10th-placed Warrington.

"They're a dangerous team," said Smith.

"They can throw caution to the wind and have got a lot of quality, experienced players across the board.

"They've been boosted with (Matt) Dufty arriving and they're setting up their play to allow him to play the plays he likes to play.

"I've watched most of his games over the years playing for the (St George Illawarra) Dragons particularly. He was a really dangerous player coming through the grades. He was a real threat at NRL level and has made an instant impact in Super League.

"We're going to have to defend really well, particularly on our edges."

The Rhinos have won all four home games under Smith and are protecting a seven-match unbeaten run at Headingley.

With three more fixtures to come on home soil, Leeds have a spring in their step.

"The support has been massive," said Smith.

"The last couple of games especially the crowd has been pumping and the energy through the place is certainly something the players thrive off.