Leeds Rhinos v Warrington: Zane Tetevano eager to show ‘the best version of me’

The Kiwi international arrived last year as one of Super League’s big signings having just played in an NRL Grand Final with Penrith Panthers.

But the powerful loose forward struggled to get going for myriad reasons including the way he recovered after contracting Covid, injury problems and two lengthy suspensions.

He copped a four-game ban for hitting St Helens’ Theo Fages late and then was handed another three-game ban for a high tackle on Wigan Warriors’ England star John Bateman.

It meant Tetevano only played a dozen games in 2021 but he hopes to put all that behind him when the new campaign gets underway against Warrington Wolves at Headingley this lunchtime. “I just want to clear that one and forget about it, I’m honest,” he said.

“It was stop-start. I’m not making excuses.

“It’s good to have had a pre-season under my belt here at Leeds and connecting really well.

“I’ve settled in and I have my family here now which is great.

“I had a real good look at myself in the mirror and there were things that I wanted to change and do differently to be able to give the best version of me.

“I’m just ready to go now,” he added.

That is good news for Leeds fans as they look to see the best of the 30-year-old who won the 2018 NRL Grand Final with Sydney Roosters.

Meanwhile, Kevin Dick was a guest of honour at Rhinos’ shirt presentation yesterday ahead of the Warrington game.

The former scrum-half, a cult hero for Leeds in the 1970s and 80s, presented new number seven Aidan Sezer with his jersey.

Coach Richard Agar said: “Kevin is a Challenge Cup winner, was a Great Britain international, played for Yorkshire, was man of the match in big finals and scored over 1,000 points for the club.

“We reached out to him and he had us in stitches – we are telling the boys about discipline and he’s been talking about banjoing people, playing behind the line!

“It’s huge respect to Kevin for giving his time up and coming in,” he said.