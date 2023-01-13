Leeds Rhinos Wheelchair trailblazer James Simpson retires after England World Cup triumph

Leeds Rhinos Wheelchair trailblazer James Simpson has called time on his playing career after lifting the World Cup with England.

Simpson made his Leeds debut in 2012 and went on to represent his hometown club in seven Grand Finals, winning the title twice in 2018 and 2021. He also won three Challenge Cups and the League Leaders' Shield on three occasions as captain.

Simpson won 31 international caps and was part of the victorious England squad at the recent World Cup on home soil.

"I made the decision a few years ago that I would retire from playing after 10 years," he said.

"I was in the army for 10 years and I played for 10 years and I just thought now would be a good time for a new challenge.

"After waking up the next day after the World Cup final, I called my partner and I felt such a sense of fulfilment and I knew I’d made the right decision to end my playing career and now it’s time to move on to something else.

“I would like to thank everyone who has been part of my journey as a player. I’ve been really lucky to be an ambassador for the World Cup and to have a voice in the game.

"Over the last 10 years I have seen the game grow so much, from playing in little sports halls to playing on the big stage in front of 5,000 people.

An emotional James Simpson reacts after England's victory over France in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup final. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

“I’m stepping away at a time where I’ve seen the game reach these heights and I’m proud to have played a part in that and hopefully I’ve had an impact as an ambassador."

Simpson will remain at Leeds as a coach, allowing him to build on what he helped create.

"I’ve seen the Rhinos go from losing every game we’ve ever played to winning the treble," he added.

"So it’s has been great being part of a team that’s gone from rock bottom to being a challenger every year.

James Simpson consoles Jonathan Hivernat of Catalan Dragons after Leeds Rhinos' 2022 Challenge Cup win. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

“It’s been an honour to represent my home city and to play alongside some great players. It’s been such an amazing ride and I’m so proud of everything I and the club have achieved and I’m looking forward to what the future brings.

“I will be staying on as a coach and doing some stuff behind the scenes, doing what I can to make the Rhinos team even bigger and better.

"I’m really looking forward to moving into the coaching role more full-time and the chance to not just focus on the Super League team, but also dedicating time to the second team we’ve got now as we grow the sport.”

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington has hailed Simpson's contribution to the wheelchair game.

James Simpson takes a big hit during the World Cup game against Spain. (Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

“I would like to congratulate James Simpson on his outstanding career," said Hetherington.

"He joined the Rhinos team 10 years ago at a time when there was little profile for the wheelchair game and over the next decade he played a huge role in growing the sport to where it is today.