Leeds Rhinos winger David Fusitu'a addresses future amid speculation of NRL return

David Fusitu'a is out to repay Leeds Rhinos and earn a new contract amid speculation linking the winger with a return to the NRL.

The 28-year-old endured a frustrating first season at Headingley after joining the Rhinos from New Zealand Warriors on a two-year deal at the end of 2021.

A report in Australia has claimed Fusitu'a is unsettled, leading to a suggestion from Wide World Of Sports that he is eyeing a move back to the NRL.

The player himself, however, insists he is happy at the Rhinos, a club he says have "exceeded my expectations".

After recovering from the calf injury that ruled him out of the 2022 Super League play-offs, Fusitu'a is motivated by a desire to earn a new deal.

"It's been a cool experience so far," Fusitu'a told The Yorkshire Post. "Leeds have been so welcoming and made the move for me and my family as easy as possible.

"It is a big year for me. I view every year as my last because you want to impress year in, year out. It definitely gives me a bit more of a push to play well.

"I was a one-club man in the NRL so I'd love it to be the same over here. The club, the fans and the people here are all good people.

David Fusitu'a is desperate for a big year. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"They've looked after us so hopefully I can repay them this year with an injury-free year. If something happens on the back of that, that'd be the cherry on the top."

Injuries restricted Fusitu'a to 14 appearances in his debut season after featuring just 12 times during his final two years with the Warriors.

The New Zealander scored five tries in 2022 – including a double in the emphatic win at Warrington Wolves – but the lows outweighed the highs.

"It was a pretty frustrating year for me last year, especially the back end of the season," he said.

David Fusitu'a receives treatment for an injury. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I can imagine it is frustrating for the fans as well. I haven't been able to string together X amount of games on the field. I'm probably more frustrated than they are to not be playing because I love playing rugby.

"The last few seasons for me haven't been the best. They've been really stop-start.

"It's definitely a big goal for me to be healthy and stay on the field. Hopefully I can do a lot better this year."

Fusitu'a, who has represented both New Zealand and Tonga at international level, suffered an early setback when a viral illness prevented him from playing in last week's pre-season friendly at Leigh Leopards.

David Fusitu’a races down the wing against Salford Red Devils. (Photo: Matt West/SWpix.com)

He admits Super League has yet to see the best of him as he aims to prove his fitness in time for Sunday's visit of Bradford Bulls.

"I don't think it has," said Fusitu'a. "I'll keep working on my game and can hopefully string some games together to get some confidence back.

"I was almost coming into a good run at the back end of the season before I tore my calf.

