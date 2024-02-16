Leeds Rhinos winger David Fusitu'a suffers fresh setback as Rohan Smith reveals extent of injury

The New Zealander has had a stop-start career in Super League to date and sat out the Rhinos' entire pre-season programme.

Fusitu'a could now miss the first two months of the Super League campaign following surgery on a troublesome knee issue.

The 29-year-old is joined on the sidelines by fellow winger Derrell Olpherts.

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith said: "Derrell got quite a bad hip pointer injury in the friendly against Hull KR. He's got a couple of weeks to go most likely.

"Fusitu'a has been managing a knee injury. He could have had surgery but we decided to go the conversative approach then the other day he strained his calf.

"It's a decent strain so we've decided he'll have surgery on his knee and will probably be out six to eight weeks. That's the forecast at this point but we won't know until he has surgery early next week."

Fusitu'a's injury issues presented an opportunity to Luis Roberts against his former club and the young outside back contributed to a 22-16 win.

David Fusitu'a has suffered another injury setback. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Losing two experienced wingers in back-to-back weeks is not what you plan but that's life and we've got a lot of belief in the kids coming through," added Smith.

"Luis has had a great pre-season. He played really well and did a good job today under pressure.

"He's a good kid and the boys love playing with him. We expect him to grow and find some more footy in the next little bit."

Leeds did not go in front at Headingley until 10 minutes from time when Sam Lisone crashed over to add to Ash Handley's double.

The Rhinos celebrate Sam Lisone's winning try. (Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Smith took the positives from a scrappy round one victory.

"I was really proud of the players and the work they've put in to get to this point," he said.

"We played tough and hard, and played a bit of footy at times. I really liked the calmness and composure.