Leeds Rhinos winger Tom Briscoe on comeback excitement and future uncertainty

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Briscoe’s lay-off reached the four-month mark yesterday but the light at the end of the tunnel is at its brightest after he was named in a 21-man squad for the first time since April.

Although he faces a short wait to discover whether he will make Rohan Smith’s final 17 for Leeds Rhinos’ home clash with Huddersfield Giants, merely being included in the provisional squad has put a spring in Briscoe’s step after a difficult period on the sidelines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s been a while but I joined in full training for the first time last week and again today (yesterday),” he told The Yorkshire Post.

Tom Briscoe has been sidelined for four months with an ankle injury. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“The ankle is feeling good and I’m obviously feeling fresh so I’m ready to go.

“I had a bit of a rough time with the rehab and it’s taken a bit longer than we originally thought or wanted.

“It’s good to be back now and to see my name back in the squad. We’ve got three games close together and I’d like to get a run-out in at least one of them.

“I’m fit and ready so it’s up to Rohan and the coaching staff to put me in now.”

Tom Briscoe scored in his last outing against Toulouse Olympique. (Picture: SWPix.com)

If he does not make the cut for tomorrow’s date with Huddersfield, Briscoe is hoping to feature in Perpignan next Monday when Leeds take on Catalans Dragons.

Briscoe’s last outing was against Toulouse Olympique at Headingley on April 22, just two days after Smith was unveiled as Richard Agar’s successor.

The winger has therefore not had the chance to play under Smith, who did not arrive until early May, but he has been impressed with what he has seen from the sidelines.

“When I got injured it was around the time Rohan got announced so unfortunately I haven’t had that much time with him,” said Briscoe.

Tom Briscoe during a training session. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“But it’s been great to see the change within training and we’re seeing that on the field now.

“We’re putting out some good performances and racking up some wins, which at this point of the season is great.”

It was an untimely injury for a player in the final year of his contract at Headingley.

Briscoe has been robbed of the chance to impress Smith, who recently revealed the 32-year-old had not been offered a new deal.

The former England international is no closer to resolving his future and will continue to explore his options over the coming weeks.

“It’s still the same,” he said. “There have been no further talks.

“I’ve just got my head down and am trying to get some games with how good the team is playing, and I haven’t played under Rohan yet.

“I want to get a couple of games under my belt and see what happens, whether that’s at Leeds or not.

“At this point, I’ve got nothing lined up for next year. I’d love to stay but there isn’t much scope as Rohan said recently.

“I suppose it brings new opportunities. We’ll look ahead to the future and what’s to come when the time is right.

“I’m looking around and will probably make a decision at the end of the year once I’ve got a couple of games under my belt and am back fit.”

Briscoe has seen it all since joining the Rhinos from Hull FC at the end of 2013, from the highs of scoring five tries at Wembley and winning the treble to the lows of unexpected relegation scraps.

Although he has achieved everything he set out to accomplish in the sport, Briscoe is not ready to call time on a career that began in 2008.

“I’ve spent nine years at the club and won everything that’s available in the game,” he said.

“It would be sad. It’s been the best times of my career. I’ve won two Grand Finals and three Challenge Cups and have broken some records along the way.

“Whenever I retire I’ll feel content with what I’ve achieved in the game - but obviously I’m wanting a couple more years first.”

Briscoe could yet add one more trophy to his collection thanks to Leeds’ improved form under Smith.

The Rhinos have shot up the table after winning seven of their last eight games, leaving them well placed for another Old Trafford assault.

Leeds are fifth heading into the final three rounds, evoking memories of 2011 and 2012 when the Rhinos won back-to-back titles against the odds.

If this is Briscoe’s final season, he has the opportunity to emulate the likes of Kevin Sinfield, Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow by going out in style in the season decider.

“That’d be massive,” said Briscoe.

“I’ve obviously been part of that over the years for a number of players who have finished at Old Trafford.