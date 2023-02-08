Leeds Rhinos Women make major statement after completing deal for New Zealand international

Defending Super League champions Leeds Rhinos Women have made another significant statement with the signing of New Zealand international Georgia Hale for the 2023 campaign.

The 27-year-old – the partner of Sam Lisone, who joined the men's team in the off-season – is one of the most recognisable figures in the women's game.

Hale was the Kiwi Ferns' vice-captain in last year's World Cup and is fresh from a spell with Gold Coast Titans as a marquee player in the NRLW.

“It’s so nice to be here and to join the club," said the loose forward.

"I arrived last week and have met the staff and the girls and there is a really good buzz around the place.

"I was over here for the World Cup last year so that was a nice opportunity to meet people and see what the Rhinos are about. My partner, Sam Lisone, is obviously over here too so it was a good opportunity for us both to represent the Rhinos and move overseas and still chase our footy dream. It’s fantastic that the game allows us to do that.

“I have heritage here in England, my nana is from here, so it’s nice to be connecting with her roots and to be playing for such a prestigious club and alongside such a great group of girls.

“The success within the club is great to see and especially within the women’s space. I'm excited to be part of that and to keep building with what they have created and just to add to some of my learnings along the way.”

Lois Forsell, left, has made another major addition in Georgia Hale, right. (Photo: Georgia Hale)

Hale will line up alongside Amy Hardcastle this season after the England centre left St Helens to join Leeds' quest for back-to-back titles.

Rhinos head coach Lois Forsell, who played against Hale in the 2017 World Cup, expects Hale to have a major influence on and off the field.

“We have been really excited at the prospect of Georgia coming over," said Forsell.

"She finally landed last week and jumped in with two feet and was in training with us last week before joining us for our pre-season training session camp with the Parachute Regiment in Catterick last week.

Georgia Hale passes the ball during the World Cup final. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“I think she is going to add loads of quality to our squad, particularly in leadership and just the fact that she has played in the top tier in the NRLW and internationally is massive for us.