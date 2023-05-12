Leeds Rhinos Women suffer fresh blow as Georgia Hale prepares to head home

The Super League champions pulled off a coup by landing the New Zealand star in the off-season but she has opted to rejoin Gold Coast Titans after playing just two games.

Hale's departure will leave another sizeable hole in Lois Forsell's squad with England pair Fran Goldthorp and Georgia Roche both set to join NRLW clubs ahead of the new season which begins in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have really enjoyed my time and experiences with Leeds so far but I’m so looking forward to coming home,” said Hale, whose partner Sam Lisone is in the first year of his contract with Leeds’ men’s side.

"I think sometimes you need to look at the bigger picture of life in general and to get to back near family and home comforts it just happens that the NRLW is the pull to get there.

"I will be back at Leeds. My partner Sam Lisone is here and sees his future at the club and I am so in support of that.

"I really want to return and keep building my personal relationship with the club but it's just a personal endeavour that I really do want to chase in Australia."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hale's final game for the Rhinos will be against St Helens at Headingley on May 26.

Georgia Hale has played just twice in the Women's Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We are obviously disappointed for Georgia to be leaving the club," said Forsell.