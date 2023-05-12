All Sections
Leeds Rhinos Women suffer fresh blow as Georgia Hale prepares to head home

Leeds Rhinos Women have suffered a fresh blow following Georgia Hale's decision to return to Australia.

By James O'Brien
Published 12th May 2023, 09:20 BST

The Super League champions pulled off a coup by landing the New Zealand star in the off-season but she has opted to rejoin Gold Coast Titans after playing just two games.

Hale's departure will leave another sizeable hole in Lois Forsell's squad with England pair Fran Goldthorp and Georgia Roche both set to join NRLW clubs ahead of the new season which begins in July.

“I have really enjoyed my time and experiences with Leeds so far but I’m so looking forward to coming home,” said Hale, whose partner Sam Lisone is in the first year of his contract with Leeds’ men’s side.

Most Popular

"I think sometimes you need to look at the bigger picture of life in general and to get to back near family and home comforts it just happens that the NRLW is the pull to get there.

"I will be back at Leeds. My partner Sam Lisone is here and sees his future at the club and I am so in support of that.

"I really want to return and keep building my personal relationship with the club but it's just a personal endeavour that I really do want to chase in Australia."

Hale's final game for the Rhinos will be against St Helens at Headingley on May 26.

Georgia Hale has played just twice in the Women's Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Georgia Hale has played just twice in the Women's Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Georgia Hale has played just twice in the Women's Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We are obviously disappointed for Georgia to be leaving the club," said Forsell.

"She has been great in her time with us and it's been really beneficial to have an international player of her quality in our squad and working with our young players."

