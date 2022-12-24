Leeds Rhinos young gun Morgan Gannon feels primed to kick on in pursuit of 2025 World Cup spot

Before turning 19, Morgan Gannon had played 38 games for Leeds Rhinos, represented England Knights and earned a place on the Super League Young Player of the Year shortlist.

All the while in the background, the teenager was on his way to two As and a B in his A-levels.

The days of juggling college and rugby are over for Gannon after completing his studies, which is good news for the Rhinos.

"It's my first full pre-season and I feel a lot better for it – fitter, stronger, faster," he told The Yorkshire Post as he enjoys a year out from education.

"I managed it well with my teachers setting me work so I wasn't in college the whole time. That enabled me to train part-time during the day.

"It was a challenge. There were some days, especially in pre-season, when you just want to come home and lie on the couch but you have to get the books out.

"This year I've really appreciated how hard that was last year. Now I'm in full-time I've got that luxury of being able to come home and just relax and get my body ready for the next day of training.

"This year rugby is my sole focus so it will be interesting to see what I can do. Hopefully I can kick on and make more of a difference."

Morgan Gannon celebrates scoring a try against Hull KR. (Picture by Bruce Rollinson)

Gannon has already made a significant impact since breaking into the Leeds first team in April 2021.

A second-rower with a strong work ethic and a running style that has led to comparisons with Rhinos great Adrian Morley, Gannon has enjoyed a whirlwind start to his career.

"It's weird looking back to see how far I've come," he said.

"In my first year, I was hoping to play maybe one or two games and at the end of it I ended up playing for England Knights.

Morgan Gannon took a heavy blow to the head against Catalans Dragons. (Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com)

"This year getting nominated for the Young Player of the Year, it is pretty crazy. It goes fast as well looking back. It's hard to believe I've played two years already."

It has not all been plain sailing for the youngster, with a nasty concussion ending his involvement in the 2022 play-offs.

Gannon had to watch from the sidelines as Leeds claimed a memorable win at Wigan Warriors before being a frustrated spectator in the Grand Final loss to St Helens.

"From the injury to getting fully signed off was six weeks," he said.

Morgan Gannon will be at stand-off for the Rhinos on Boxing Day. (Picture by Bruce Rollinson)

"There was no chance I could make the Grand Final so we took our time with the return to play.

"From the injury, it was four or five days until I felt normal. It was a tough one."

Gannon missed only six games in all last season and made a number of important contributions along the way, not least a crucial try double at Hull KR.

He is taking nothing for granted as he looks ahead to the 2023 campaign.

"I'm wanting to play as much as I can again," said Gannon.

"Both years we've struggled with injuries which has helped me play a lot more.

Morgan Gannon during a training session at Headingley. (Photo: Leeds Rhinos)

"I want to still be in that 17 every week, whether it's second row, in the middle or off the bench. I just want to get in the team and put my best foot forward to stay there."

Such is the extent of the turnover at Headingley in recent times, only seven of Gannon's team-mates from his debut against St Helens are still at the club.

Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith has made wholesale changes during the off-season after bringing in nine new faces and allowing a host of senior figures to move on.

Pre-season is providing the Australian with an opportunity to impress his style on the squad, a luxury he did not have following his mid-season arrival.

"Last season he had to make do with how we were playing and tinker little bits," said Gannon.

"This year you can definitely see his philosophies coming through in training.

"We managed to get to the Grand Final last season and now he's got a full pre-season to really put his stamp on the team.

"I'm excited to see where we can get to and what we can achieve this season."

Smith is using the time to experiment, as evidenced by a Boxing Day line-up that features Ash Handley at full-back and Gannon in the halves.

"He wants me to get my hands on the ball a lot more in pre-season to get more involvement rather than be on an edge," said Gannon ahead of the clash with Wakefield Trinity.

"He also put it across to me that he could see me playing a few games there depending on how it goes.

"It's somewhere I've played but not to a high level. It's been testing and has made me think a lot more about where I need to be and different plays. It's been a good challenge and one I've enjoyed."

From his early days in Super League, Gannon has been touted as a future England international.

The national team is set for a period of transition in the wake of the disappointing World Cup exit at the hands of Samoa.

If Shaun Wane turns to youth in preparation for the 2025 World Cup in France, Gannon wants to make himself impossible to ignore.

"That's definitely a goal," he said.

"It's three years away so there's a lot of hard work to be done between now and then but I definitely want to be putting my hand up for that.