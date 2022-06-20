Leeds Rhinos youngster Jack Broadbent departs on loan to signal end of Headingley stay

The versatile back scored two tries on his debut for England Knights last October but has found game time hard to come by at club level this year, featuring only five times for the Rhinos.

Broadbent, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has now linked up with promotion-chasing Featherstone on a short-term deal ahead of an expected permanent move to Castleford Tigers.

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith said: "We would like to wish Jack all the best at Featherstone.

Jack Broadbent during a training session. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"He is a young player who needs game time against quality opposition and this is a good opportunity."

The signing of Broadbent is a coup for Featherstone as they aim to get their promotion bid back on track after a first defeat of the Championship season against rivals Leigh Centurions.

The 21-year-old is set to make his debut against hometown club Batley Bulldogs on Sunday.

Rovers CEO Martin Vickers said: “We’re pleased to be adding a player of Jack’s ability to the squad.

Jack Broadbent celebrates a try for England Knights. (Picture: SWPix.com)