Better times are around the corner for Leeds Rhinos, insists Tui Lolohea

LEEDS RHINOS are without a win after two games, but better times are just around the corner for them according to their new stand-off Tui Lolohea.

Rhinos followed up their Super League round-one defeat at Warrington Wolves by losing 34-16 to Wigan Warriors, but they led twice in the first half and Lolohea felt the performance was better than the result.

It would be better if we were winning, but we’ve had two big games to start the season, against two Grand Finalists. It is upwards from here. Leeds Rhinos, Tui Lolohea

“We’ve got a new spine here,” pointed out the Tongan international, who joined Leeds in the off-season from Wests Tigers.

“I did feel we were on top of them at periods in the game, we were just dominating them and they weren’t able to go with us.

“If we can do that more consistently I am sure in the next couple of weeks we will start to find form as a team and it’s upwards from there.”

With four new signings in the side and a change of coach Lolohea reckons the early stages of the year are “all about building”.

Rhinos have a full week to prepare for Sunday’s game at Salford Red Devils and Lolohea feels that will be beneficial.

Most Super League teams are not in action, due to the World Club Challenge, but last year’s bottom four, including promoted London Broncos, will play games brought forward from round 10 when they will be in Coral Challenge Cup action.

“We will get a chance to look at our game and see where we are going wrong and what’s going to help us to get the wins over the next couple of weeks,” Lolohea stressed.

“I think it’s going to be a big two or three games coming up and we need to get a win to get ourselves rolling.

“This is a pretty important period.”