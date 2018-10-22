England captain Sean O'Loughlin rules out Leeds Rhinos move

ENGLAND captain Sean O’Loughlin has ruled out a move to Leeds Rhinos and says he is staying at Wigan Warriors.

It was reported last week that the legendary loose forward could end his career-long association with his hometown club in a dramatic switch to Emerald Headingley.

O’Loughlin, 35, is out of contract at the end of next month and was still in talks with Wigan who he led to another Super League Grand Final success just over a week ago.

However, at today’s press launch at Elland Road for the forthcoming England v New Zealand three Test series, he confirmed he is set to stay on at DW Stadium.

Asked about his future at Wigan, O’Loughlin said: “Yeah, hopefully that’s sorted out now.

“When you come out of contract you’re always hopeful there’s a bit of interest.

“I think it was just one of those things all this though, and hopefully it’ll be all signed and done soon.”

When pressed if there would be no late move, he replied “No” and asked if he is staying at Wigan, he said: “Yeah.”

England begin the series against the Kiwis at Hull's KCOM Stadium on Saturday with coach Wayne Bennett saying he is likely to play Jonny Lomax - the St Helens stand-off - at full-back.