Leeds Rhinos’ game against Catalans Dragons postponed after heavy snowfall

LEEDS RHINOS’ Super League fixture against Catalans Dragons on Friday night has been postponed, the club confirmed on Thursday morning.

The Betfred Super League round four fixture was scuppered by heavy snowfall overnight.

Emerald Headingley has undersoil heating and the pitch - which is currently snow covered - would have been playable, but there were concerns for the safety of fans in and getting to the ground.

An additional issue was the travel for Catalans, who were due to leave from the south of France on Thursday lunchtime.

They were set to fly into Leeds-Bradford Airport, which had been closed by the snow.

The game was due to be the first at Headingley since the partial opening of the new South Stand and installation of a temporary North Stand.

Wakefield Trinity’s Friday night game at home to Huddersfield Giants has been put back almost 48 hours, due to similar snowy conditions at Mobile Rocket stadium, Belle Vue.

It will now be played on Sunday, with a 3pm kick-off - providing conditions around the ground improve.

Castleford Tigers’ trip to Hull Kingston Rovers on Thursday night will not take place after the decision was taken to call the game off following a 10am inspection.