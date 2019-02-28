Leeds Rhinos’ Stevie Ward to undergo knee surgery

Leeds Rhinos forward Stevie Ward will have an operation on Friday to repair damage to a knee suffered in last week’s defeat at St Helens.

Ward, who has been one of Rhinos’ most consistent performers so far this season, had a scan earlier this week, but the length of his layoff is not yet known.

Coach Dave Furner confirmed: “He is going in for an operation [on Friday] and we will know the length of time by the extent of work needed during the repair.”

The injury is not as severe as the anterior cruciate ligament damage which led to him missing most of the 2016 season.

Ward is one of four forwards unavailable for Friday’s visit of Wakefield Trinity, alongside Carl Ablett, Don Crosby and Jamie Jones-Buchanan.