Moon lifts Leeds Rhinos ahead of World Club Challenge

Leeds Rhinos need all their top stars to be as fit as physically possible if they are going to cause a shock and win the World Club Challenge in Melbourne.

With that in mind, Rhinos fans will be elated to hear that Joel Moon, their mercurial stand-off, has declared himself ready for selection.

The gifted Australian, who has made such an impressive switch from centre to No 6 in recent times, had to sit out the win over Hull KR last Thursday due to a leg injury. Nevertheless, Moon has been training with Leeds in Melbourne and remains confident he will be ready to take his place in the side at AAMI Park on Friday.

“I am all good, that is what I am here to do,” he said.

“I just had a little niggling injury and I wanted to definitely be right for this week. I feel good, I feel better for not playing last week. This week has been good; we’ve trained hard and I am looking forward to the game.”

Although Leeds have been decimated by injury problems to their forward pack, their backline – a source of such quality – is looking strong.

With Moon pulling the strings, they are confident they have the right plan to pose problems for the revered NRL champions.

The former Brisbane Broncos and New Zealand Warriors star – who turns 30 in May – added: “This is a big opportunity for us, to come over here and play in Australia.

“It’s good for me and for the team. We have got things to work on, it’s going to be a good, tough game and it’ll be hard to beat Melbourne, but we are ready for the challenge.”

Moon, who joined Leeds from Salford at the end of 2012, insisted: “I know one or two of them from playing over here.

“They are going to be tough to beat and we have to be on our game if we want to give it a good go.

“We’re a good team and we have been in some big occasions – this is another one for us. We’re looking forward to it and all the boys are really excited at this opportunity. Playing over here is special and I don’t do it much.

“It is exciting times and I am just going to enjoy it.”

Super League champions Leeds are expected to name their squad later today.