Nine venues across seven cities and towns have been used with York, Huddersfield and Doncaster also playing host to this global festival of rugby league.

We’ve had Welsh war cries at the wheelchair tournament in Sheffield, Brazil’s calypso band in Leeds and Samoa’s siva tau war dance in Doncaster town hall, ensuring it has been a cultural celebration as much as a sporting one.

As well as these snapshots have been enjoyed, a World Cup is remembered for the quality of action on the field of play, and in the fourth of five weeks of this groundbreaking tournament, the intensity of play, the knife-edge on which the games are decided, has finally cranked up a notch.

New Zealand's Brandon Smith in action with Australia's Cameron Munster (Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Die-hard rugby league fans have Australia and New Zealand to thank for that.

First their women’s teams served up a low-scoring thriller in York on Thursday night, a precursor to what form and history suggests will be a return game in the final at Old Trafford next Saturday lunchtime; though Papua New Guinea and Emily Rudge’s emerging England will have something to say about that in Monday’s semi-final double-header back at the LNER Stadium.

Then at Elland Road on Friday night, these two gladiators went toe-to-toe in the first men’s semi-final, Australia staring down New Zealand’s pre-match haka before withstanding their first-half enthusiasm and second-half desperation to book a place in next Saturday’s final.

As befitting these great rivals, the Kangaroos were taken to the well, tempers flared to the point of combustion and Isaiah Papali’i even had his shorts ripped off setting up New Zealand’s first try (yellow with red dots for anyone interested in knowing what colour underwear a 6ft second row from Auckland wears). No matter how hard the New Zealand-leaning neutrals among the 28,113 inside Elland Road willed the marginal underdogs on – and fans inside this stadium know a thing or two about willing their team on – the black shirts could not find a way through the green and gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Zealand's Peta Hiku is unable to stay out of touch as he touches the ball down in the goal area against Australia - New Zealand Kiwis v Australia, Semi Final match of the Rugby League World Cup 2021at Elland Road (Picture: Allan McKenzie / www.photosport.nz / SWPix.com)

Australia march across the Pennines to Manchester, New Zealand head home, vanquished 16-14.

Only two more Rugby League World Cup occasions left in Yorkshire; Sheffield on Sunday, York on Monday. Make the most of them.