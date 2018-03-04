Leigh 30 Featherstone Rovers 38: Ridyard in 16-point haul to down Centurions

STAND-OFF Martyn Ridyard scored two tries and kicked four goals against his old club to steer Featherstone to their first away win of the season in the Betfred Championship.

Ridyard’s 16-point haul against his hometown team saw Rovers move level on points with London Broncos and Toulouse Olympique at the top of the table.

A hat-trick of tries by centre Ben Crooks was in vain for Leigh, who tossed away a 28-20 lead with 15 minutes left.

Rovers made a cracking start with a Luke Briscoe try, but Leigh replied with tries from Rhys Evans and Crooks.

Rovers squared matters with half-backs Tom Holmes and Ridyard putting in Shaun Robinson.

Captain Ian Hardman failed to convert Featherstone’s first two tries but landed a 40-yard penalty before Ridyard kicked a 40-20 to set up the attacking position from which he sent Connor Farrell crashing over but the game then swung Leigh’s way when they scored two tries in three minutes, both converted by Craig Hall.

Bodene Thompson capitalised on a Rovers error to score before Crooks bagged his second try.

Rovers made it 20-20 when Ridyard converted his own try, but Leigh regained the lead when Matty Dawson-Jones dived over from a pass by Crooks, who then completed his hat-trick.

Featherstone cut the gap to two points when Ridyard goaled his second try, before Leigh’s Hall kicked a penalty. But Rovers snatched the lead when Keal Carlile made the opening for Mitch Clark to plunge over, before Briscoe raced away for the final try.

Leigh Centurions: Hall; Dawson-Jones, Crooks, Matautia, Evans; Reynolds, Hutchison; Richards, Hood, Hansen, Patrick, B Thompson, J Thompson. Substitutes: Higham, Vaivai, Acton, Larroyer.

Featherstone Rovers: Hardman; Briscoe, Hardcastle, Thackeray, Robinson; Ridyard, Holmes; Clark, Carlile, Oledszi, Farrell, Mariano, Knowles. Substitutes: Wildie, Hock, Ormondroyd, Brooks.

Referee: C Kendall (RFL).