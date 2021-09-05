Leigh Centurions 6 Hull KR 44: Robins back in the mix for top six after comfortable Magic win

Although made to work hard in the first half, when they led just 10-6 against the competition’s bottom side, the Robins eventually eased clear to deliver their first victory in four outings.

They stay in seventh but, with just two regular rounds remaining, host sixth-placed Castleford Tigers in a massive contest on Saturday knowing their destiny is now in their own hands.

Rovers coach Tony Smith has never been afraid to make bold choices and he did just that this evening by giving full-back Will Dagger and stand-off Joe Keyes their first appearances since last year in a fixture the club simply had to win.

Dagger has been nursing an injury recently and spent time earlier this season on loan at Featherstone Rovers with Keyes, likewise, spending most of this campaign back in the Championship with Bradford Bulls.

However, neither let Smith down, both confidently taking on their roles and asserting themselves well given their rare opportunities.

Leigh had initially shown some real steel and resolve in their first half defensive performance.

However, Rovers quickly increased their advantage when the Centurions allowed Dagger’s second half kick-off to bounce into touch and Brad Takairangi - switched to from half to second-row for the the first time this year - scored following Ryan Hall’s weaving run infield.

Hull KR's Will Dagger is tackled by Leigh Centurions. (ED SYKES/SWPIX)

Keyes improved but Rovers were grateful to Jez Litten, their diminutive hooker, who not only denied Jai Whitbred with a try-saving tackle when Leigh splintered them from deep but also wrestled possession free in the process.

Soon after, his fellow rake Matt Parcell (Rovers are so dynamic when both are on the field at the same time) scored a try out of nothing following Luis Johnson’s offload and Smith’s side were in full control.

Another ball steal, this time from Parcell, then turned defence into attack as Hall - who made his professional debut for Leeds Rhinos in the inaugural Magic Weekend 14 years ago - scored his 15th Super League try of the season.

Jimmy Keinhorst exploited some understandably jaded Leigh defence late on, a lovely Dagger offload then helped Matty Storton get over before Ben Crooks picked up a loose Leigh pass to streak clear and unselfishly feed Keyes with a try, the half-back adding his sixth goal of the evening.

Hull KR's Matty Storton is denied his try. (ED SYKES/SWPIX)

It was always likely Leigh would wilt given how much pressure they were put under in that first period; Rovers were held up over their goalline on five separate occasions.

Dagger, Will Maher, Parcell and Storton were all denied before they finally scored and then, after ex-Centurions winger Crooks made the breakthrough, Albert Vete was also thwarted once over the whitewash.

That said, Smith’s side will wonder why Storton did not score; Marcus Griffiths awarded the try but video referee Robert Hicks ruled it out despite there seemingly being no evidence to overturn it.

It did not matter in the end and credit must go to Leigh, though, who - in that first 40 minutes - defended with such zeal and energy, looking nothing like a side that had already been doomed to relegation.

Hull KR hooker Matt Parcell gets in for a try. (ED SYKES/SWPIX)

Moreover, after absorbing all that pressure and also seeing winger Brendan Elliot depart with an arm injury, they opened the scoring in the 23rd minute.

They had already wasted one gilt-edged chance following an intricate move through the middle and when a charging Ben Hellewell was brought down it seemed their second opportunity had gone.

However, Dagger had been caught up in the tackle, prompting Crooks to drift infield to cover his full-back in the middle.

Leigh spotted that and Crooks was still readjusting back on his wing when Iain Thornley gave Matty Russell just enough hint of space for his winger to exploit.

Ryan Brierley converted but Rovers quickly responded with guile rather than their previous attempts at brawn.

Dagger found a fine cut-out pass for Crooks who, with such little space, had no right to beat Russell but, with some neat footwork, he embarrassed his opposite man to touch down.

Keyes could not convert from wide out but he did when Vete did use his brute strength to muscle over, denied a second soon after.

There was not much denying of his side thereafter and now all is set for Saturday at Hull College Craven Park.

A crowd of 25,762 attend today taking the total for Super League’s first Magic Weekend in two years to 60,866.

Leigh Centurions: Brand; Elliott, Sa’u, Thornley, Russell; Brierley, Mellor; Gerrard, Hood, Sidlow, Hellewell, Stone, Bell. Substitutes: Mullen, Whitbred, Thompson, Foster.

Hull KR: Dagger; Crooks, Minikin, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Keyes, Lewis; King, Parcel, Maher, Takairangi, Kinnett, Storton. Substitutes: Vete, Litten, Johnson, Keinhorst.