Hull Kingston Rovers Greg Minikin: Seeking new deal. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Minikin is in the second and final year of his deal, after joining Rovers from Castleford Tigers and admits he is “not sure yet” what will happen beyond this season.

“I’ve not got anything sorted,” said the 26-year-old centre or winger of his Rovers future.

“I am coming into a bit of form now which bodes well for me.

“My main focus is just on playing well for KR and hopefully something will come off the back of it.

“I have been open with everyone here and said I’d like to stay on.”

Minikin has been in impressive form for Rovers either side of their long, Covid-enforced lay-off, but admitted consistency is crucial.

“I feel like I am improving each week,” he added.

“It is just about carrying it on now.

“At the start of the year, I knew I wasn’t playing very well, but I am starting to get back to the sort of form I know I can play at.

“It has been a bit stop-start, but it’s the same for everyone and I don’t want to use that as an excuse.”

The Robins will travel to Leigh Centurions tomorrow on the back of successive losses to league leaders Catalans Dragons, which saw them slip out of the all-important top-six.

Minikin stressed: “As a club we want a big finish.

“We are aiming to get into the play-offs and it’s just about getting as many games in as we can, making sure we play enough games and just keep building each week.

“We are confident as a group, we have been confident all year.

“I know at the start of the year people were writing us off; we’ve proved a few people wrong and we need to go the next step further, make the play-offs and have a good crack at it.”

Tomorrow’s meeting with Super League’s bottom club is an opportunity to get back on track, but Minikin believes the home side will pose a threat.

He warned: “Leigh haven’t won a game all year so they will be desperate for a win and that definitely makes them more dangerous.

“We’ve addressed that during the week, but if we just go there and play our game I think we can do a job on them.