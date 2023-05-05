Leigh Leopards 30 Castleford Tigers 6: Leigh humble Tigers to continue fine start

Leigh produced a dominant second-half performance to stun Castleford 30-6 and record three successive Super League wins for the first time.

Kai O'Donnell, Ava Seumanufagai, Ricky Leutele and Matty Davis all scored tries, which were converted by Ben Reynolds, as the Leopards powered home after the sides were tied at 6-6 at half-time.

Leigh had trailed to an early try by Joe Westerman, inset, converted by Gareth Widdop, but responded with a converted Reynolds try in the 19th minute and never looked back as they beat Castleford for the first time since 1987.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means the Tigers remain second from bottom after a desperately disappointing start to the campaign.

Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com - 03/03/2023 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 3 - Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors - the Mend A Hose Jungle, Castleford, England - Castleford Tigers' Joe Westerman

Adam Milner was making his 300th appearance in a Tigers shirt and Jacob Miller also celebrated a landmark – his 250th career game.

Castleford who opened the scoring in the 14th minute with Westerman forcing his way out of three attempted tackles to reach over and touch down for a try which Widdop converted.

Leigh replied within five minutes and it was a combination of three ex-Castleford players who came up with the try. Gareth O'Brien found Oli Holmes and his inside pass sent Reynolds sliding in. He also added the goal to level the scores at 6-6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the first half had been close, the second half proved anything but as Leigh came out after the break looking sharp and scoring twice in four minutes through forward O'Donnell (50) and Seumanufagai (54) with Reynolds converting both.

Leutele won the race for Lachlan Lam's kick to the Tigers' in-goal, scoring his first try for the club. Reynolds' fourth goal of the night saw Leigh lead 24-6, before Davis slid over and Reynolds converted to complete and excellent night for the hosts and a poor one for Tigers.

Leigh: O'Brien, Briscoe, Leutele, Hardaker, Charnley, Reynolds, Lam, Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Holmes, O'Donnell, Asiata. Substitutes: Mellor, Seumanufagai, Wilde, Davis.

Castleford: Evalds, Faraimo, Broadbent, Turner, Wallis, Widdop, Miller, Lawler, McShane, Massey, Edwards, Milner, Westerman. Substitutes: Griffin, Mellor, Robb, Hall.