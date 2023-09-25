Leigh Leopards lose key man to suspension for Hull KR clash as Wigan Warriors prepare to use loophole

Leigh Leopards have suffered a major blow ahead of Friday's play-off clash at Hull KR after losing Super League Dream Team member Tom Amone to suspension.

The Australian prop, who was the competition's top metre maker after playing every game during the regular season, has received a one-match suspension for grade B dangerous contact – a crusher tackle in the defeat to Wigan Warriors.

Leigh are expected to appeal against the ban in an attempt to have Amone available for the first round of the play-offs.

The 26-year-old was hit with another grade B dangerous contact charge but escaped with a £250 fine for the late hit.

Zak Hardaker has already been ruled out of the trip to Craven Park with a broken hand, while John Asiata is a major doubt with a hamstring problem.

Hull KR did not receive any charges following a review of the final round of fixtures but are sweating over a calf injury sustained by Dean Hadley in the warm-up ahead of their game against Wakefield Trinity.

Wigan, who could be KR's next opponents should Willie Peters' side get past Leigh, saw Bevan French, Kaide Ellis and Harvie Hill banned by the match review panel.

However, they are set to take advantage of a loophole in the system that allows all three players to serve their one-game suspensions this weekend when the Warriors face St Helens in the Reserves Grand Final.

Tom Amone has been banned but Leigh are set to lodge an appeal. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Saints prop George Delaney will sit out Saturday's play-off date with Warrington Wolves after being handed a one-match ban for a grade C high tackle.

Wakefield half-back Luke Gale and Huddersfield Giants forward Adam Milner also received one-game suspensions, which can be served in pre-season friendlies for 2024.