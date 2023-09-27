Leigh Leopards receive huge boost as Tom Amone cleared to face Hull KR in Super League play-offs

Leigh Leopards prop Tom Amone is free to face Hull KR in Friday's play-off eliminator after overturning his one-game ban.

Amone was hit with two charges by the match review panel in the wake of Leigh's defeat to Wigan Warriors in the final round of the regular season.

The Super League Dream Team member received a £250 fine for a late hit and was handed a one-match penalty notice for a crusher tackle.

Leigh successfully appealed against the lesser punishment, meaning they could withdraw their second challenge in the knowledge that it would be automatically downgraded from a one-game suspension to a £250 fine due to a cleaner record.

The availability of ever-present Amone, who was Super League's top metre maker during the regular season, is a huge boost for the Leopards ahead of the knockout clash at Craven Park.

"Leigh Leopards challenged two charges against Tom Amone arising from Monday’s Match Review Panel, both relating to the Betfred Super League round 27 fixture against Wigan Warriors," read a statement by the RFL.

"Their initial challenge to a Grade B charge of dangerous contact was upheld, with the independent Operational Rules Tribunal accepting a plea of not guilty.

"Leigh then withdrew their challenge to a second Grade B charge of dangerous contact.

Tom Amone has been given the green light to feature at Craven Park. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)