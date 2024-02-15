Tui Lolohea is unavailable for the trip to Leigh Sports Village after picking up a ban during pre-season, giving Russell the first crack at partnering new signing Adam Clune in the halves.

"I don't know what the team would have been if Tui was available but I've got an opportunity to take the chance I've been given and repay the coaches," said Russell.

"I'll be looking to do the simple things – get my defence and kicking game right and guide the lads around the field."

Although Theo Fages and Will Pryce have moved on, there is strong competition in the Huddersfield spine with Clune joining Russell, Lolohea and Jake Connor.

Russell has his work cut out to nail down a spot in Ian Watson's best side but he has no intention of being the odd one out.

"I'm not here to be patient," added Russell.

"I think people think I'm 21 still but I'm 25 years old now and want to be playing every week.

Oliver Russell has been handed an unexpected opportunity. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I've got the first crack and if I play well, I expect to keep the shirt. It's unfortunate for Tui and fortunate for me.

"You'll get comfortable if you don't have any competition and just get given the shirt. If one person gets a shot and doesn't play well, you're not going to keep your shirt so it keeps us all on our toes."

Clune was Huddersfield's most high-profile signing for 2024 after joining from Newcastle Knights.

Russell does not expect the Giants to suffer from a lack of organisation against Leigh.

Adam Clune will lead Huddersfield's attack this season. (Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

"Cluney is pretty similar to me – a game controller and he's a really good talker," said Russell.

"He's brought a bit of a calming aspect to the group. He knows the game really well. Hearing another voice who has played in the NRL is really good for all the boys.

"I think we'll see a little bit more of a calmer process tomorrow with me and Cluney."

Russell played 27 games in a promising season for the Giants in 2022 but featured just 14 times last year due to injury.

Leigh Leopards are supporting Zak Hardaker after a drink drive incident. (Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

The playmaker is ready to make up for lost time.

"I learnt a lot from last year," said Russell.

"I'd never really had any injuries and touch wood I don't have any this year.

"My body feels good and I'm ready to go in round one."

Leigh have faced disruption in the build-up after Zak Hardaker was convicted of drink driving on the eve of the new season.

Huddersfield assistant coach Luke Robinson is not banking on the Leopards being distracted by the off-field issue.

"I think Leigh thrive off that," he said.

"From the owner (Derek Beaumont) down, there's a real togetherness there and they showed that last year in the Challenge Cup and the run they went on in the league.