Willie Peters has urged Hull KR to use the pain of their last-gasp loss to Leigh Leopards as motivation in the return fixture.

The Robins led throughout the round three match, only to be denied a third straight win by a Josh Charnley try in the final minute.

As he prepares to take his team to Leigh Sports Village for a crucial clash in the play-off race, the defeat in March still rankles with Peters.

"There's no doubt that one hurt," he said.

"We didn't play all that well but were still in a position to win the game so to get beaten on the bell like that hurts.

"If it doesn't hurt, I don't want those players coming on the bus this week. It needs to be a team that still feels the effect of that result and uses it to our advantage going to play against a quality team. There's no doubt we're playing against a very good team.

"We certainly need to overcome what we did in round three because if that doesn't hurt, we don't care enough."

Rovers have been ruthless against the teams below them this year – winning six out of six – but can boast only three wins from 10 Super League meetings with the sides currently occupying the play-off positions.

Hull KR react to the defeat to Leigh earlier in the season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Peters admits it is a record the seventh-placed Robins must improve.

"If you're going to be there at the end of the year then you need to beat the top teams," he said.

"We've gone through a lot of adversity this year. We've lost a half-back (Jordan Abdull) who was our number one half-back for the season, pretty much the season.

"We've had Lachlan Coote out for the majority. If you have a look at the games that those two have played, we were close to winning every single one.

Hull KR beat Wakefield Trinity last time out. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I think Rowan Milnes is doing a great job now. We've got a loan player in Tanguy (Zenon) who's doing a good job.

"Once you get players and cohesion back in the team then there's no doubt that's when you start to win those bigger games. We've got some big games coming up, so the players that do play will be going out and looking to perform, which they have been the last two weeks."

Rovers kick off July with one of the biggest fixtures on the calendar, a derby date with Hull FC at Craven Park.

But Peters is not looking beyond tonight's four-pointer against fourth-placed Leigh.

"We know it's there and that some big games are coming up but we've got a massive game this week," said Peters, whose side have won their last two games.

"We know where we sit in the table and the importance of playing teams like Leigh. You're potentially fighting for spots at the end of the year and these games matter.