The Rhinos dug deep to see off Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons on home soil either side of a defeat in a hard-fought contest at Hull KR.

Smith's side will continue their search for consistency when they travel to Leigh Leopards tonight.

Asked to summarise Leeds' start, Smith said: "Steady.

"We've played in three significantly different conditions against three significantly different teams and we've found different ways to be competitive in each game, which I like.

"I don't like the concept of having a limited way of winning; there have got to be different ways to win.

"I thought last week it was clearly our bravery with the ball and our commitment to defend our tryline. I really liked that.

"As a group, we've shown some resilience, calmness and patches of what we're capable of doing.

Rohan Smith believes there is a lot more to come from his side. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We're looking forward to starting again this week, rolling our sleeves up and getting stuck in at Leigh."

Leeds began the season without several players and have lost Sam Lisone, James Donaldson and James Bentley to suspension in the early weeks.

Smith has become accustomed to chopping and changing in his two years in charge but can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"I don't think I've had my first-choice 17 since I've been here for whatever reason – judiciary or injuries," said Smith, who could welcome back Mikolaj Oledzki this week.

The Rhinos celebrate their win over Catalans. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We're working towards that now and getting closer to it in the not-too-distant future.

"I'm excited about what's ahead, no doubt. There's a lot of belief and talent in our group – but we're still new as a group.

"Some players are into their second year as a regular Rhinos player. There are very few that have been part of the group for a long period of time.

"We're evolving and emerging, and are trying to accelerate that process as much as we can. We'll take it a week at a time while we're doing it."

Leigh have had a challenging start to the year. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Leigh were last season's surprise package but have been slow to get going at the start of 2024, losing matches against Huddersfield Giants and St Helens either side of a postponement due to the World Club Challenge, as well as key players to injury in Edwin Ipape, John Asiata and Tom Briscoe.

Smith is putting his team on high alert against the wounded 2023 Challenge Cup winners.

"They've played two really hard games," he said. "They've fought hard, scrapped hard.

"There were incidents in both those games that influenced the flow of the game and perhaps even the outcome. We're not looking at the results of those games.

"We've got a lot of respect for what Leigh have done as a club in a short period of time. Adrian (Lam) is a quality coach.

"With Ipape and Asiata not there, that puts the ball in the hands of (Matt) Moylan and (Lachlan) Lam more. They're both very dangerous players and players we respect a lot.