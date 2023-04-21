Rohan Smith has paid credit to Cameron Smith's influence ahead of the forward's 100th Super League appearance for Leeds Rhinos at Leigh Leopards.

The Rhinos academy product made his debut in 2016 and has gone on to become a cornerstone of the pack.

Smith, who was rewarded with a new long-term deal at the end of last year, is Super League's top tackler after nine rounds and helps Leeds tick in attack as a ball-playing loose forward.

The 24-year-old was overlooked by England boss Shaun Wane for next week's clash with France but there is no chance of the Rhinos taking him for granted.

"Sometimes players get a little cosy when they sign a long-term deal but the opposite happened with Cam," said Rohan Smith.

"He had a little clean-out on his elbow, trained harder and got into the best shape of his life. He looks like a different athlete out there but still the same player with his skill.

"He's working on his D (defence) and building an all-round game. He's still got a lot of improvement in him – as he says more than anyone – but he's made a really good contribution on the field.

"He's also a fantastic person and leader amongst our group. He's doing great things with his little side project coffee business as well.

Leeds Rhinos celebrate Cameron Smith's try against Huddersfield Giants. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"He's a goer in life and makes a great contribution to our corporate sponsors and fans. He's one of the club favourites."

After a shaky start to the season, the 2022 Grand Finalists have won five of their last seven games to raise hopes of another play-off challenge.

Leeds come up against two familiar faces tonight with Zak Hardaker and Tom Briscoe both set to feature for the buoyant Leopards, who are fresh from a fourth victory of the year after nilling Wakefield Trinity.

"They've battled really hard this season," said Smith.

The Rhinos come up against former player Zak Hardaker this week. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"They recruited well last season in preparation for promotion so a bunch of their players have spent a fair amount of time together.

"They've added some other quality players and experienced players that we know very well.

"They're a dangerous team and the atmosphere and event they create there is one that we can look forward to stepping into and creating a good spectacle."

Smith this week celebrated his first anniversary as Rhinos boss, allowing the Australian to reflect on the club's progress.

Rohan Smith has been in charge of the Rhinos for a year. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Leeds were 11th in Super League when he took over last April before making a late charge for Old Trafford.

“It has gone fast but I feel like it has been a productive journey,” said Smith.

“As I’ve said before, the club was in a good place when I arrived and I think we are in a better place now.

“We’ve built on what came before. There was a solid roster there and solid junior players and we’ve given them a bit of an opportunity.

