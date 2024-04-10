Leigh Leopards wait on key pair ahead of Challenge Cup quarter-final against Hull KR

The prop, who was named in the Super League Dream Team in 2023, has spent the last month on the sidelines with a foot injury.

Amone was originally expected to be out until May but he could hand the cup holders a timely boost for Saturday's tie against KR, the team Leigh beat in last year's final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Tom Amone comes back into consideration so we’ll give him right up until kick-off to be selected," said Lam, whose side have won just four games since lifting the cup last August. "He'll be in that 21 (man squad).

"It's just good to see Tom back around the place after the rehab that he's done.

"He's just a bubbly character and is always up for a laugh. You can also see in some of his touches what we’ve really missed, so within that character, there's also a competitor and a leader and someone that loves to win and we need that for us at the moment.

"He’s been around, he’s done it all so I think his inclusion – if he makes it for this weekend – will be good for the team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lam has been without several influential figures in the early part of the season and is still unable to call on injured trio Edwin Ipape, John Asiata and Tom Briscoe for this weekend's trip to Craven Park.

Tom Amone is battling to be fit for Leigh's trip to Hull KR. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Former Rovers prop Robbie Mulhern is pushing to be fit after sitting out last week's Super League loss to Wigan Warriors with a calf strain.

"Robbie is a 50-50 for this weekend," added Lam.

"It’s not ideal that one of our senior players is in that position. He’s played at Hull KR before as well so he knows what it’s like to go up there and play at that ground.

"We're going to give him until right up to captain’s run to see if he's good to go, too.

Robbie Mulhern faces a race against time to be fit to face his former club. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Apart from that, other players are starting to run so there are obviously some better signs ahead for the next couple of weeks."

Leigh head into the quarter-final as underdogs despite last year's dramatic Wembley victory over the Robins.

Lam is hoping his side take inspiration from their first cup success in 52 years.

"The Challenge Cup final was one of the greatest moments for this club in the past century and one that we’re grateful to be a part of," he said.

Leigh celebrate Lachlan Lam's winning drop goal at Wembley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some memories we’ll have in our hearts, not just the players and staff but the whole town.

"It's our trophy to hold at the moment so we’ve got that in the back of our minds to make sure that we go out there and give our absolute all.

"It’s a tough place to go. They’ve got a big crowd behind them and will be red-hot favourites – and so they should be.

"The last month has been pretty scintillating for them with big scores. I know if we go up there and we’re not quite on it, it could happen to us. It’s a massive challenge for us.