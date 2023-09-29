Leroy Cudjoe extends long Huddersfield Giants stay as Ian Watson hails veteran's influence
The 35-year-old made his debut in 2008 and has gone on to score 133 tries in 358 games for the Giants.
Cudjoe is ready to help Huddersfield put a frustrating season behind them in 2024.
"I’ve been at this club since 2004 when I signed my first academy contract so it really does mean a lot to continue playing for my hometown club," he said.
"This season has been disappointing and we’ve fallen way below our goals as a group but I believe we will learn a lot from this year and aim to improve in 2024."
Giants boss Ian Watson viewed retaining the veteran as a no-brainer.
"We've said all season that Leroy was going to be part of this team going into next season," said Watson.
"He represents what we want this team to be about. When we talk about team-first mentality, there aren't many players who are better representatives of that.
"We also know how much Leroy means to the people of Huddersfield and how much he cares about this club. That passion and desire is what we want at Huddersfield.
"I can't speak highly enough of Leroy with not only what he brings on the field but off it. He's dedicated, committed, passionate and still a fantastic rugby league player."