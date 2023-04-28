When Tyler Dupree was released by Leeds Rhinos, he was left wondering whether he would ever make it back to the top level.

Now, two and a half years on, the young prop is preparing to make his England debut against France.

It is a story of perseverance and never giving up on a dream.

"It wasn't just a low point in my career, it was one of the lowest points in my life," said Dupree on being told he did not have a future at Headingley.

"The club I'd grown up supporting and gave everything to just let me go like I was nothing.

"It has fuelled the fire in my belly."

Dupree, who progressed through the academy after joining from the scholarship programme at Salford Red Devils, failed to make a first-team appearance under Richard Agar and dropped down to the Championship with Oldham at the end of 2020.

"I can't stay mad at the club forever – it was one person and thankfully they've gone," added Dupree.

Tyler Dupree has enjoyed a remarkable rise over the last couple of years. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I feel like they've spurred me on to do better and try prove them wrong. I feel like I'm showing that now."

The 23-year-old will complete a remarkable turnaround when he runs out for his country at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday.

Dupree won the 2021 Championship Young Player of the Year in Oldham's relegation campaign before joining Widnes Vikings for what proved to be a short-lived spell.

The forward's career came full circle when he was snapped up by Salford in May 2022 and he has not looked back since.

Shaun Wane selected a young squad for the game against France. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Dupree is hoping others take inspiration from his comeback story, which included working in children's homes and on a building site during his time as a part-time player.

"Not even 12 months ago I was still at Widnes playing in the Championship," he said.

"I keep counting down so I can stop telling that story – next month is when I've done my 12 months in Super League.

"It's been a bit of a journey but it's one I'm grateful for and I don't think I would have had it any other way.

Tyler Dupree is interviewed at Selco. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I say it all the time, I've been at the bottom now so I know what it's like and I work hard to not get back down there. We got relegated with Oldham so I have actually been at the bottom. I do appreciate everything more and don't take anything for granted.

"I think it's a story for other people to follow. It shows that it's not the end if you don't make it through a Super League academy.

"There are other routes and other ways around it. There's a better route to take and it's not the end if you don't get there the first time."

Shaun Wane is ushering in a new era on the back of a disappointing World Cup campaign, with only three survivors from last year's home tournament in his line-up to face France.

Wane has freshened up his pack as England build towards the next World Cup at the end of 2025, offering Dupree the chance to showcase his ability on the international stage.

"I think it's a good achievement for me to be regarded as potentially the next prop for England," said Dupree.

Tyler Dupree quickly endeared himself to Salford fans. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I always work it out thinking if I'm 23 and there are three World Cups, I'll be 35 or 37. People like Chris Hill are still doing it.

"I'm looking forward to playing well for my club and showing to Waney that I can play at this level."

Dupree is a proud Englishman but has an American background and knows what success looks like thanks to his great uncle Billy Joe, a Super Bowl winner with Dallas Cowboys in 1978.

The youngster is hoping to write a few more chapters of his own fairytale story.

"I don't think you can top winning the Super Bowl but for me and my family, to play for England is up there," he said.

"I've got personal goals and team goals: I want to win this game, cement a spot in the World Cup team and try do one better than last year.

"You can see the passion in the coaches that it still hurts. They are looking to the future and us players should be honoured that they see us in that bracket."

As he prepares to take his first steps into the international arena, there is little chance of the Halifax native forgetting his roots.

"I played football first but I was a bit too fat to be a footballer so I played for Siddal," he said with a smile.