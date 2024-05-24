Castleford Tigers head coach Craig Lingard plans to savour an important win over Hull FC after experiencing some tough nights at Wheldon Road.

The Tigers ran in five tries against the beleaguered Black and Whites to move five points clear of their visitors and London Broncos at the bottom of Super League.

The performance was in stark contrast to Castleford's last outing, a 60-4 drubbing by St Helens, the third occasion they have conceded 50 points or more at home.

"I've been sat here before when we've lost and sulked, moaned and pretty much cried so you've got to enjoy these wins," said Lingard.

"We've got to make sure we don't get carried away because it's one victory but we moan and sulk when we lose so let's enjoy a win.

"After the second-half performance against Saints where we were pretty abysmal, it's good to bounce back and win a game, albeit we weren't great all the way through the game.

"That's where we are as a team. We're not the finished article by any stretch of the imagination so we're going to have good periods and bad periods in games.

"It's about coming through the other side which I thought we did today."

Corey Hall celebrates scoring Castleford's fifth try. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

The result extended Hull's losing run to 10 matches, leaving the club in danger of a straight shootout with London to avoid the wooden spoon.

Interim boss Simon Grix was heartened by certain aspects of Hull's performance after sinking to a new low against the Broncos in their previous game.

"I'm obviously disappointed but from where we were in terms of our effort, desire and commitment to each other at London away, I thought we improved quite a bit," he said.

"We blinked first with a couple of average individual bits for their first two tries.

Hull try to get to grips with Sylvester Namo. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

"I know it doesn't feel too positive when you're losing games but there was some stuff I was happy with – moving the ball around, getting bodies moving and looking desperate.