'Let's enjoy it': Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard savours important win over Hull FC
The Tigers ran in five tries against the beleaguered Black and Whites to move five points clear of their visitors and London Broncos at the bottom of Super League.
The performance was in stark contrast to Castleford's last outing, a 60-4 drubbing by St Helens, the third occasion they have conceded 50 points or more at home.
"I've been sat here before when we've lost and sulked, moaned and pretty much cried so you've got to enjoy these wins," said Lingard.
"We've got to make sure we don't get carried away because it's one victory but we moan and sulk when we lose so let's enjoy a win.
"After the second-half performance against Saints where we were pretty abysmal, it's good to bounce back and win a game, albeit we weren't great all the way through the game.
"That's where we are as a team. We're not the finished article by any stretch of the imagination so we're going to have good periods and bad periods in games.
"It's about coming through the other side which I thought we did today."
The result extended Hull's losing run to 10 matches, leaving the club in danger of a straight shootout with London to avoid the wooden spoon.
Interim boss Simon Grix was heartened by certain aspects of Hull's performance after sinking to a new low against the Broncos in their previous game.
"I'm obviously disappointed but from where we were in terms of our effort, desire and commitment to each other at London away, I thought we improved quite a bit," he said.
"We blinked first with a couple of average individual bits for their first two tries.
"I know it doesn't feel too positive when you're losing games but there was some stuff I was happy with – moving the ball around, getting bodies moving and looking desperate.
"We need to be better for longer but London was the lowest point so far. We didn't look like a team that was committed to each other or the badge. Tonight they certainly looked committed so it is a step forward even if it's not the result we want."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.