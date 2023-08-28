Liam Watts receives 10th ban in two years as Castleford Tigers hit with double blow

Castleford Tigers are set to be without Liam Horne and Liam Watts for Saturday's trip to Warrington Wolves after the pair were banned by the match review panel.

Horne, who has made a positive impression at hooker since his arrival in late July, has received a two-match suspension and a £250 fine after being charged with a grade D dangerous throw in Friday's home loss to St Helens.

Watts, meanwhile, has been cited for a grade B trip which carries a one-game ban.

The experienced prop has now been suspended 10 times in the last two seasons, in addition to a ban that was ultimately overturned last month.

It represents a double blow for Danny Ward as he prepares the relegation-threatened Tigers for a crucial clash with Warrington at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Horne will also sit out Castleford's final home game of the season against Hull FC next week.

Wigan Warriors prop Kaide Ellis was the only other Super League player banned in the aftermath of round 23.

Ellis has been charged with grade B dangerous contact, ruling him out of Friday's visit of Salford Red Devils.

Liam Watts has been hit with another ban. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Catalans Dragons full-back Sam Tomkins is free to face Hull KR after escaping with a £250 fine for raising a knee in a tackle.

Leeds Rhinos prop Sam Walters, St Helens back-rower Joe Batchelor, Salford half-back Marc Sneyd and Leigh Leopards centre Oliver Gildart were also fined by the match review panel.