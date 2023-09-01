All Sections
Lights out: Huddersfield Giants' Super League game at Leigh Leopards abandoned due to floodlight failure

Leigh’s Super League clash with Huddersfield was abandoned after 49 minutes with the home side leading 16-12 because of floodlight failure at Leigh Sports Village.
By Staff Reporter
Published 1st Sep 2023, 23:08 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 23:15 BST

Stadium staff tried in vain to resolve the issue for 55 minutes before a decision was eventually made to call the game off.

Fans waited patiently for an update on the fault hoping the game would resume but the decision was taken to abandon the game at around 10pm.

Two tries from Josh Charnley and one from Tom Briscoe gave Leigh the lead with Jake Connor replying for the Giants, scoring a try in each half.

Match bandonded as the floodlights go out at the Leigh Sports Village during the game between Leigh Leopards and Huddersfield Giants in the Betfred Super League (Picture: Olly Hassell/SWPix.com)Match bandonded as the floodlights go out at the Leigh Sports Village during the game between Leigh Leopards and Huddersfield Giants in the Betfred Super League (Picture: Olly Hassell/SWPix.com)
Match bandonded as the floodlights go out at the Leigh Sports Village during the game between Leigh Leopards and Huddersfield Giants in the Betfred Super League (Picture: Olly Hassell/SWPix.com)

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont addressed the crowd apologising for the problems and asked supporters to leave the stadium in an orderly manner. A decision on when the game will be replayed will be made on Saturday.

Wigan made it six Super League wins in succession to move top of the league thanks to a comfortable 26-8 win over Salford.

Liam Farrell, Abbas Miski, Jake Wardle, Jai Field and Toby King scored Wigan’s tries, Ken Sio replying for Salford.

