'Like a missile hitting you': Jermaine McGillvary talks PNG physicality, Dom Young pride and injury latest

The Huddersfield Giants winger scored two tries in a 36-6 win over PNG at the same stage of the 2017 tournament – but there is no such thing as an easy game against the Kumuls.

After getting a taste of their renowned power in Melbourne, the intensity reached unprecedented levels when McGillvary faced a Papua New Guinea side inspired by the Port Moresby crowd on Great Britain's ill-fated 2019 tour.

"It was the most physical game I've ever been a part of," the 34-year-old told The Yorkshire Post.

"They were just a different beast over there. It was boiling hot and the crowd was right behind them.

"They've got some top-quality players with great skill and every tackle it was like a missile hitting you. Honestly, they're as hard as anything. I've played in some tough games in my career but physically from start to finish, it was just incredible.

"We were expected to win that game but we weren't good enough and got our arses handed to us."

Papua New Guinea are a long way from home in Wigan but their mindset does not change.

Jermaine McGillvary during the England Vs Papua New Guinea 2017 Rugby League World Cup Quarter Final match at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne (Picture: Brendon Ratnayake/SWpix.com/PhotosportNZ)

McGillvary is backing England – a team containing five survivors from the chastening Port Moresby experience – to outclass the Kumuls.

"The World Cup game wasn't as physical as 2019 but it was still tough," he said. "Even though we blew them away on the scoreline, they were still in it physically.

"It'll be the same this weekend and we need to stand up physically. I know we will. With our pack with Hilly (Chris Hill), (Victor) Radley and (Tom) Burgess, we're just going to have too much for them.

"Early on it's going to be really tough and they definitely won't go away physically throughout the game. That's their game.

Jermaine McGillvary is greeted on his arrival in Papua New Guinea with Great Britain. (Picture by SpidertekPNG/SWpix.com)

"But I reckon we'll beat them. I think this team will definitely get to the final as a minimum."

Dom Young has settled into his former Huddersfield team-mate's spot on the right wing and is taking the tournament by storm, scoring eight tries in England's three group games to further enhance his burgeoning reputation.

"He's a monster," added McGillvary. "But he's only fulfilling his potential.

"We saw this at Huddersfield when he was young. Us players were like 'Who is this guy?'. He was 6ft 6in, as fast as an Olympic sprinter and as strong as an ox.

Jermaine McGillvary dives over to score against PNG. (Picture: Brendon Ratnayake / www.photosport.nz)

"He's a top player and a humble kid, a good guy. I'm so happy for him."

McGillvary retired from international duty in June to prolong his club career with the Giants.

Even the sight of England's wingers scoring tries for fun has not left him questioning his decision.

"Watching some of the hits in the tournament, it's cemented my thoughts on it," said McGillvary with a smile.

"It wasn't retiring just for Huddersfield, it was my family time as well. I got to go on holiday with my kids. In the off-season, I've been able to go to all their games instead of missing them because I'm away with England.

"That satisfies me more than playing myself. I'd rather go and watch my kids play. That's my hobby and what makes me happy."

Jermaine McGillvary in action during the 2017 World Cup quarter-final. (Picture : Brendon Ratnayake/SWpix.com/PhotosportNZ)

As it transpired, McGillvary would have missed the tournament anyway after suffering a serious knee injury in July.

The problem was more complicated than first appeared but he will join his Huddersfield team-mates in pre-season training later this month.

"I ruptured my MCL, fractured my tibula, did my PCL and nearly did my ACL – I fractured a bone around that but never touched it – so it was a mess really," said McGillvary.

"The first three weeks I came out of the brace and healed pretty quickly but there's stuff around it that needs to heal and settle as well.

"I'm running now so it's just a matter of time, maybe another two or three weeks."

The Giants missed the experienced winger on their way to the finishing line, losing four of nine games including a play-off nilling by Salford Red Devils.

McGillvary was helpless to prevent Huddersfield's season from fizzling out.

"It was frustrating and stressful," he said.

"Usually when I miss a couple of games, I've got a minor injury and I'll be back in a couple of weeks.

"This time I knew I couldn't help so I was just sat there really frustrated.

"And I haven't got long left in my career so missing all those games was playing on my mind. I've got two more seasons left max.