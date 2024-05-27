London Broncos 14 Hull KR 64Hull KR climbed to fourth in the Betfred Super League table as they scored 11 tries to comfortably dispatch bottom side London Broncos 64-14 at Plough Lane.

Willie Peters’ side blitzed their hosts with a flurry of early scores to end the game as a meaningful contest long before half-time, as Broncos fell to an 11th defeat in 12 games since winning promotion.

There were two tries each for Jack Broadbent, Niall Evalds, Sam Luckley and Mikey Lewis – who also kicked nine conversions – but with pressure on in the second half for Rovers to add to their points difference, the home side stymied the flow of points against them and hit back with late scores to register one of their better returns of a torrid season.

It took Rovers only five minutes to take the lead. Tyrone May spun the ball wide to the right where it was taken up by Broadbent, who stepped deftly back inside and dropped over the line for the first try, converted expertly from the touchline by Lewis for 6-0.

BACK AT IT: Hull Kingston Rovers' Sam Luckley scores a try against London Broncos. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

A minute later Broadbent went over again for a virtually identical score, stealing in to touch down in the corner as Broncos’ defence were split open for a second time. From the tee, Lewis was marginally off, striking the outside of the post.

Peta Hiku crashed through the hosts’ defensive line and barrelled over after 13 minutes, as Rovers extended their lead to 16-0, and things got worse within seconds when Broadbent forewent the chance of a hat-trick and span the ball inside to present Evalds with an easy score. Lewis’ third conversion from four attempts made it 22-0 after only 15 minutes.

The visitors then piled on more point when Lewis handed the ball to Matt Parcell in centre field to trott over beneath the posts for Rovers’ fifth try.

Thereafter Broncos enjoyed brief respite, spending a sustained spell of possession inside the away side’s half, but it would be a temporary reprieve and before half-time Dean Hadley went over to re-emphasise the gulf in quality.

There was still time before the interval for Evalds to grab his second try, nipping in to reach Lewis’ clever kick, then Luckley scored to make it 46-0 at the break.

Alex Walker gave home supporters something to cheer with a try for Broncos virtually from the kick-off at the start of the second half.

Any hope of adding respectability to the score was quickly dashed, however, when Luckley reached out a left hand to scoop the ball up three yards out and dropped over to break the 50-point barrier.

Evalds raced down the wing and unselfishly flicked the ball inside to Lewis, who charged over for his first try.

Broncos got another one back 10 minutes from the end when Iliess Macani went over in the corner, but Lewis scored his second from Jai Whitbread’s pass to make it 64-8.