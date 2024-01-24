London seemingly stand no chance of survival in next season’s top flight having ranked 24th in indicative rankings, devised by sports media giant IMG and published in October, which will be used to fully determine the Super League line-up from the 2025 season onwards.

The Broncos, who unexpectedly clinched promotion last season after stunning play-off wins over Featherstone Rovers and Toulouse Olympique, voted in favour of the IMG proposals but Hughes now insists they require a rethink.

In an open letter to supporters posted on his club’s social media accounts, Hughes wrote: “Our promotion last year was a magnificent achievement and it should have put us back in a position to push the club forward and to grow the sport in the country’s capital.

“However, instead of planning for the future where we can once again establish ourselves in Super League, we find ourselves being graded on the last three years – which have arguably been the toughest in the club’s history.

“Promotion and relegation should be a staple of all sports. Condemning a club to relegation before a ball has even been kicked takes away the jeopardy and drama that makes millions tune in week on week, year after year.

“If London Broncos finish the 2024 season in 11th place or higher, there has to be a scenario in place in which we stay in the division.”

Instead of solely on-field performance, clubs will be ranked on a variety of criteria including facilities, finance, social media interaction and geographical location – an area in which Hughes admits he expected to score higher.

“There can be no denying that due to its size and population London’s potential remains as big as it has ever been,” added Hughes.