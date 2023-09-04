All Sections
Loop fixtures each Super League club have had to contend with as key battles go down to wire

It is all to play for in Super League with only three rounds of the regular season remaining.
By James O'Brien
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:41 BST

Wigan Warriors, Catalans Dragons and St Helens are locked in a three-way battle for the League Leaders' Shield, while Leigh Leopards can secure a top-four spot this weekend.

Warrington Wolves, Hull KR and Salford Red Devils are fighting for the remaining two play-off places, although Leeds Rhinos may have a say in the final few weeks.

At the bottom, only two points separate rivals Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity in the fight for survival.

With the table so tight at the top and bottom as well as in the middle, there will inevitably be discussions about lost points or opportunities.

Some will point to the unpopular loop fixtures, which create an uneven playing field.

To get the regular season up to 27 rounds, teams play five of their rivals three times based on their league position the previous campaign.

The even-placed sides face off in an additional fixture and likewise the odd-placed teams.

Hull KR are chasing a play-off place. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Hull KR are chasing a play-off place. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a look at the loop fixtures for each side in 2023 and the current league position of their opponents.

Wigan Warriors (1st - 34 points)

Magic Weekend: Catalans (2nd)

Home: Salford (7th), Wakefield (12th)

Wakefield fell to a fourth straight defeat against St Helens. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)Wakefield fell to a fourth straight defeat against St Helens. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)
Away: Leigh (4th), Hull KR (6th)

Catalans Dragons (2nd - 34 points)

Magic Weekend: Wigan (1st)

Home: Leigh (4th), Hull KR (6th)

Away: Salford (7th), Wakefield (12th)

St Helens (3rd - 34 points)

Magic Weekend: Huddersfield (9th)

Home: Hull FC (10th), Leeds (8th)

Away: Castleford (11th), Warrington (5th)

Leigh Leopards (4th - 30 points)

Magic Weekend: Wakefield (12th)

Home: Wigan (1st), Salford (7th)

Away: Catalans (2nd), Hull KR (6th)

Warrington Wolves (5th - 26 points)

Magic Weekend: Hull FC (10th)

Home: St Helens (3rd), Leeds (8th)

Away: Castleford (11th), Huddersfield (9th)

Hull KR (6th - 26 points)

Magic Weekend: Salford (7th)

Home: Wigan (1st), Leigh (4th)

Away: Catalans (2nd), Wakefield (12th)

Salford Red Devils (7th - 24 points)

Magic Weekend: Hull KR (6th)

Home: Catalans (2nd), Wakefield (12th)

Away: Wigan (1st), Leigh (4th)

Leeds Rhinos (8th - 22 points)

Magic Weekend: Castleford (11th)

Home: Huddersfield (9th), Hull FC (10th)

Away: St Helens (3rd), Warrington (5th)

Huddersfield Giants (9th - 20 points)

Magic Weekend: St Helens (3rd)

Home: Warrington (5th), Castleford (11th)

Away: Leeds (8th), Hull FC (10th)

Hull FC (10th - 20 points)

Magic Weekend: Warrington (5th)

Home: Huddersfield (9th), Castleford (11th)

Away: St Helens (3rd), Leeds (8th)

Castleford Tigers (11th - 10 points)

Magic Weekend: Leeds (8th)

Home: St Helens (3rd), Warrington (5th)

Away: Huddersfield (9th), Hull FC (10th)

Wakefield Trinity (12th - 8 points)

Magic Weekend: Leigh (4th)

Home: Catalans (2nd), Hull KR (6th)

Away: Wigan (1st), Salford (7th)

