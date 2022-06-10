Jacques O’Neill will hit TV screens across the country this weekend. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The 23-year-old, who has not played since last September due to injury, will debut on the popular TV show this Sunday after being confirmed as a contestant on the new series.

Castleford have given O’Neill the green light to spend the summer in the villa while leaving the door open for a potential return.

A statement read: "Castleford Tigers can confirm that the club has agreed to release Jacques O’Neill from his contract to allow him to pursue another opportunity.

"The Tigers have the first option to sign O’Neill back next year should he wish to return to rugby league.

"Known for a fearless attitude on the field by Castleford supporters, the Cumbrian-born 23-year-old is a proud product of the Tigers’ youth system having come through both our scholarship and academy programmes before making his Super League debut.