Hull FC boss Tony Smith is ready for any vitriol that comes his way in his first derby since crossing the great divide, stressing that his loyalty to Hull KR ended the day he was sacked.

The 56-year-old left the Robins under a cloud last July after a wretched run of results hastened his planned departure at the end of the season.

Despite the intense rivalry between the clubs, Smith did not hesitate when Hull came calling to become only the fourth man to coach on both sides of the city, following in the footsteps of Arthur Bunting, Johnny Whiteley and Steve Crooks.

Smith will be front and centre on Good Friday but Super League's most experienced coach is taking it all in his stride.

"It's not an issue for me," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"I live in the city and most Hull KR supporters I run into are very respectful towards me.

"There will be people out there that don't understand why I would coach at an opposition team but I'm a professional coach, an opportunity arose and I was unemployed.

"Anybody who is going to turn down that because of any sort of loyalty, particularly when my last club sacked me – I think loyalty ends at a sacking.

Tony Smith's move to Hull FC adds extra spice to the derby. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I've happily and graciously moved on. I'd like to get my team in good form and back at a competitive level. That's my job and focus at the moment."

Hull head into the derby on the back of five straight defeats to underline the size of the task in front of Smith, a coach who has been there and done it before.

After transforming the fortunes of Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves, Smith took Rovers from relegation candidates to two semi-finals.

The Robins look primed to kick on under Willie Peters but Smith baulked at the suggestion that Hull are a couple of years behind their rivals on the field.

Tony Smith spent three years in charge of Hull KR. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"Maybe a couple of weeks," said Smith, who has been tasked with improving the culture and rebuilding the squad at the MKM Stadium. "They're a couple of wins ahead of us so let's not go too far with that.

"We're starting with a better base level than where I started with Rovers in 2019 with the quality of player and depth, and junior depth we have here.

"Does it still take time? Absolutely it does. It probably takes three or four years before you totally get your own squad.

"We're in a good position where the vast majority of our squad for next year will be who we want to either retain or recruit. That gives you an advantage if nothing else."

Whereas Hull have as many as 20 players in the final year of their contract, Rovers have a settled core.

The KR team that beat Leeds to cement a place in the top six included 12 members of the squad Smith left behind at Craven Park.

"You hope you leave them in a better position with a bit of culture," said Smith.

"As to how much is left behind, who knows. It's something that's very hard to qualify or quantify.

"I'm happy with what I did there and proud of what I did there with a whole lot of help from some very good people, such as the captain (Shaun Kenny-Dowall) and various other players that were very instrumental in turning the culture around.

"That's a process we're going through at the moment."

In the short term, a derby win would give the struggling Black and Whites a much-needed lift.

Smith believes his knowledge of the Hull KR squad gives him an advantage heading into the eagerly anticipated fixture.

"I've got a lot of admiration for our opponents this week," he said. "I liked most of them and what they were capable of.

