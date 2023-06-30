Luke Gale leads Wakefield Trinity to precious win over Salford Red Devils to cut gap on rivals Castleford Tigers

Wakefield breathed life into their fight to avoid relegation from Super League as they beat a below-par Salford 32-6 at home.

Will Dagger grabbed a try and kicked a perfect eight goals from eight attempts as Trinity recorded just their second victory of the season.

Wakefield remain bottom of the ladder, four points adrift of 11th-placed Castleford, but the Luke Gale-marshalled side showed all hope is not lost with an impressive one-sided demolition of the Red Devils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They raced to a 22-0 half-time lead after tries from Liam Kay, Reece Lyne and Dagger before adding another from Lee Kershaw in the second half.

Liam Kay scores Wakefield's opening try against Salford Red Devils. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Salford, missing their play-making spine of Brodie Croft, Ryan Brierley and Andy Ackers, had no answers to stop the Trinity onslaught.

Wakefield took the lead after just three minutes when Max Jowitt threw a dummy and broke through easily, putting Kay over for the try, which Dagger converted.

The Red Devils almost hit back quickly, but Rhys Williams dropped Chris Atkin’s wayward pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity were eye-catching in the early stages, making metres at will and putting pressure on their opponents.

After 17 minutes the home side edged 8-0 ahead from the boot of Dagger after Salford were penalised for a high tackle.

Wakefield almost extended their lead further straight after, but Jack Croft lost control of the ball as he barged towards the line.

After 25 minutes their persistence paid off, though, Liam Hood making a break and finding Dagger in support for the try, before the stand-off converted it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 14-0 the home side were in control and eager to maximise their dominance, and it got worse for the Red Devils with seven minutes left in the half when Amir Bourouh left the field for a concussion test.

Dagger added a third goal, taking the lead to 16-0 after repeated infringements at the ruck by the visitors.

Right before half-time Lyne crossed for Wakefield’s third try, which Dagger again converted, putting them 22-0 ahead at the break.

Salford started the second half poorly, with Kallum Watkins knocking on the kick-off and then Dagger nailed another penalty goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Devils continued to combust, with Trinity taking full advantage, as Croft broke through some weak defence to put Kershaw over in the corner before Dagger added the extras to make it 30-0.

In the 58th minute Salford’s discipline continued to prove costly, with the stand-off kicking his eighth successful penalty goal of the night.

But the Red Devils finally managed some respite when Alex Gerrard powered over from close range, with Mark Sneyd converting.

It was not enough, though, with Wakefield’s defence repelling some late charges from Salford, as the home side notched a well-earned win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield: Jowitt, Lineham, Lyne, Croft, Kershaw, Dagger, Gale, Bowden, Hood, Battye, Pitts, Ashurst, Kay. Substitutes: Bowes, Eseh, Atoni, Fifita.

Salford: Atkin, Williams, Sio, Lafai, Burgess, Watkins, Sneyd, Hellewell, Bourouh, Vuniyayawa, Dixon, Cross, Partington. Substitutes: Dupree, Gerrard, Sidlow, Longstaff.