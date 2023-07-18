Luke Hooley targets Wembley first with Batley Bulldogs as he continues to play Leeds Rhinos waiting game

Fresh from tearing up the Championship with Batley Bulldogs, Luke Hooley was primed to crack Super League at the second attempt.

The 24-year-old served his apprenticeship in the lower leagues after leaving Wakefield Trinity without playing a first-team game, initially on loan at Oldham and Dewsbury Rams before joining Batley in 2020.

His move to Leeds Rhinos appeared to signal the end of Hooley's time in the Championship but fate has conspired against him since his arrival at Headingley in late 2022.

The full-back missed most of pre-season and the start of the campaign with an ankle injury that required surgery, leaving him low on game time when he was handed his long-awaited Super League debut at short notice in March.

A date with Jordan Abdull's towering bombs at a wet and windy Craven Park represented a baptism of fire for Hooley and he has not played since for the Rhinos.

Hooley set about rediscovering his form and confidence back at Batley – and may yet end 2023 on a high.

As well as fighting for promotion, the Bulldogs have an 1895 Cup semi-final against York Knights to look forward to this Sunday as they aim to reach Wembley for the first time in their long history.

"It's a massive game for everyone involved at the club," Hooley told The Yorkshire Post.

Luke Hooley has had a frustrating start to life at Headingley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"There are a lot of people there that have dreamt of getting to Wembley and for some it's their final chance to get there in their careers."

After initially rejoining Batley on loan, Hooley is back at Mount Pleasant on dual-registration courtesy of a rule that allows players to return to their previous club under the agreement within 12 months of leaving.

Hooley is set to feature for Craig Lingard's side on Sunday and is hopeful of taking advantage of a free weekend for Leeds in August to make a first Wembley appearance should the Bulldogs get the better of York.

"I don't know what the plan is for the final but if I could contribute to get them to the final, I'll be happy for the club," added Hooley.

Luke Hooley, left, during his debut against Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The final is on the same day as the Challenge Cup final so hopefully I can stay fit and play in it if we get there.

"I've never played there so if that opportunity comes, I'd love to play in it. It's not the main game at Wembley but not everyone can say they've played there.

"I'm enjoying the run of games I'm getting at the moment and want to continue playing, whether that be at Leeds or Batley."

Hooley appeared set for a Rhinos recall last month when Aidan Sezer's injury forced a reshuffle, only for winger Ash Handley to get the nod at full-back for the games against Castleford Tigers and Wakefield.

Luke Hooley spent some time with Dewsbury Rams early in his career. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

When Blake Austin was suspended for the recent match at Salford Red Devils, Rohan Smith left Richie Myler at full-back and played Corey Johnson in the halves.

Despite the recent snubs, Hooley has not given up hope of featuring in Super League again this year.

"I speak with Rohan quite a lot and we're open and honest with each other," said Hooley, who began his professional career in the youth system at Bradford Bulls during Smith's time as head coach at Odsal.

"I'm still in his plans – that hasn't changed – but he hasn't wanted to make too many changes at once to the spine. They've found a bit of consistency in the spine and now it's even more difficult to break that up if you don't need to break the full spine up.

"I'll keep on doing my own thing and ask him what the best thing is for me.

"If I can get a couple more games this year, that'll put me in good stead for a big pre-season looking forward to 2024."

The former Dewsbury Moor youngster is understandably keen to right the wrongs of a chastening debut against Hull KR in atrocious conditions.

"It's always going to be tough for anyone but it's my job to catch them," said Hooley. "That's what you get paid to do as a full-back.

"I'll always take full responsibility for that night. My plan was always to go back to Batley anyway and I spoke to Rohan the day after saying I want to go straight back to get that game out of the way and move on to the next one.

"I feel like I've been pretty patient and when the time comes, I'll be ready to go again.

"It was a tough night and I know I am better than that. I've got a lot to prove but when I'm called upon next, I'll give it everything I've got.

"This year has not gone how I planned it to go. The injury in pre-season wasn't ideal.

"I worked hard to get back and played the Hull KR game off 60 minutes playing for the reserves but I was never going to say I wasn't ready. I'll always put my hand up.