Luke Hooley thought his Super League chance had gone before joining Leeds Rhinos

However, two years on he has signed a two-year contract with Leeds Rhinos after standing out as one of the best players in the Championship.

Leeds, who reached the 2022 Grand Final at Old Trafford, confirmed Hooley’s arrival at the club on Wednesday having spent a large part of the year monitoring his progress.

A host of second-tier sides were eyeing a move for the full-back, who can also play on the wing, but the lure of playing at Headingley was enough to persuade Hooley to make the move across West Yorkshire.

Luke Hooley, in action for Dewsbury Rams during a loan spell in 2019, has signed for Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

He started his career at Bradford Bulls, where he worked with Rhinos coach Rohan Smith, but left the club for Wakefield Trinity in 2017 because of financial issues.

The 24-year-old spent time on loan at Dewsbury Rams in the Championship after earning a professional contract at Wakefield.

He was unable to break into the first team at Belle Vue which led to him joining Batley in 2020.

Hooley, who played his amateur rugby at Dewsbury Moor, was a key part of the Bulldogs side that reached the Championship play-off semi-finals in 2021 and was again a key member of the team as they made it to the Championship Grand Final this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith worked with Hooley at Bradford. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

In total, he scored 30 tries in 55 appearances for Batley – including in the play-off semi-final win over Featherstone Rovers last month.

“I can’t wait to get started at Leeds, to join the Rhinos is a dream come true especially getting another chance in Super League with such a big club,” said Hooley.

"Rohan was a big influence on my decision, I knew him from my time at Bradford and it was a no brainer to work with him again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it is massive for players in the Championship to know they can get another shot at Super League.

"When I left Wakefield I thought I was done and would never play in Super League.

"But it just goes to show if you work hard, enjoy your rugby again and get some games under your belt that anything can happen.

"Batley have looked after me from the first day I arrived at the club and shown my family and I nothing but respect. Every credit should go to Batley for putting me in the right direction to where I am today and I will always be grateful to the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith revealed that Leeds have been keeping tabs on Hooley’s progress for a large part of the year and praised the impact of the coaching staff at Batley on his upward trajectory.

"Luke has matured a lot as a player over the past few seasons at Batley and a great deal of credit has to go to the coaching team at Batley, who have done a great job in helping Luke realise his potential,” added Smith.