Magic Weekend fixtures revealed as Newcastle prepares to host event for final time in 2023

Hull KR will kick things off against Salford Red Devils at 1.30pm on Saturday, June 3 before Wigan Warriors face Catalans Dragons.

A West Yorkshire derby between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers rounds off the opening day in a repeat of this year's fixture in Newcastle.

Sunday's action begins at 12.30pm with Wakefield Trinity pitted against newly-promoted Leigh Centurions.

Huddersfield Giants take on defending champions St Helens in the second game and Tony Smith's Hull FC round off the weekend against Warrington Wolves.

Newcastle – the scene of England's thumping World Cup win over Samoa yesterday – has become Magic Weekend's spiritual home but will host the event for a seventh and final time if IMG’s proposed changes go through as planned.

Rhodri Jones, chief commercial officer at Super League, said: “We are delighted to announce the return of Magic Weekend to Newcastle.

"It is a firm favourite with fans and a date that players look forward to in the calendar.

Rhinos fans at this year's Magic Weekend in Newcastle. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

"I’d also like to thank Sky Sports, Newcastle United and Newcastle City Council for their continued support of the event.”

2023 Magic Weekend fixtures in full (all live on Sky Sports)

Saturday, June 3

Salford Red Devils v Hull KR (13:30)

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons (15:45)

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers (18:00)

Sunday, June 4

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions (12:30)

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants (14:45)