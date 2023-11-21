Magic Weekend heading to Yorkshire for first time as schedule for Elland Road event revealed

Magic Weekend will come to Yorkshire for the first time in 2024 after Leeds United's Elland Road was chosen as the new venue for the annual festival of rugby league.

Newcastle is viewed as Magic Weekend's spiritual home but logistical issues have opened the door for Leeds to become the sixth hosts since its inception in 2007.

After seven years at St James' Park either side of Anfield and the Covid cancellation, the event will head to Elland Road on August 17 and 18.

Hull FC kick off the weekend against Super League new boys London Broncos before champions Wigan Warriors lock horns with old foes St Helens and Leeds Rhinos take on Warrington Wolves in the final match of day one.

Elland Road hosted a World Cup semi-final last year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils face off in Sunday's opening game, followed by an intriguing match-up between Hull KR and Catalans Dragons.

West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers will bring the curtain down on the two-day event.

It represents a stay of execution for Magic Weekend after clubs opposed IMG's plans to scrap the event, which was staged in Cardiff, Edinburgh and Manchester before moving on to Liverpool and Newcastle.

Elland Road has a history of hosting rugby league, from the first international at the stadium in 1921 to last year's Challenge Cup triple-header and the epic World Cup semi-final between Australia and New Zealand.

Newcastle hosted the event for the seventh time in 2023. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

For that reason, it is viewed as an underwhelming choice among fans who view Magic Weekend as an opportunity to take the sport on the road.

The full schedule for the 2024 Super League season will be released on Thursday morning.

Magic Weekend line-up

Saturday, August 17

Hull FC v London Broncos

Wigan Warriors v St Helens

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

Sunday, August 18

Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

Catalans Dragons v Hull KR