Man of Steel contenders revealed as St Helens, Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils stars battle for crown
St Helens utility back Jack Welsby, who is favourite to retain his title of Super League Young Player of the Year, is also in the running for the main award, the Steve Prescott Man of Steel.
The 21-year-old full-back or stand-off, who burst on to the scene in 2022 when scoring the match-winning try in Saints’ Grand Final win over Wigan Warriors, has enjoyed another standout season in 2022.
He has appeared in 27 of his club’s 30 matches and earned a place in the Super League Dream Team.
Welsby, who is expected to be in England coach Shaun Wane’s World Cup squad, is joined on the three-man shortlist by Wigan full-back Jai Field and Salford Red Devils stand-off Brodie Croft.
Most Popular
The winner of the award, which is based on weekly points decided by a Man of Steel panel, will be announced at the Super League awards evening at Headingley on Monday, September 19.
Huddersfield Giants full-back Tui Lolohea was joint top of the leaderboard when voting went dark in round 15.