Man of Steel contenders revealed as St Helens, Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils stars battle for crown

The 21-year-old full-back or stand-off, who burst on to the scene in 2022 when scoring the match-winning try in Saints’ Grand Final win over Wigan Warriors, has enjoyed another standout season in 2022.

He has appeared in 27 of his club’s 30 matches and earned a place in the Super League Dream Team.

Welsby, who is expected to be in England coach Shaun Wane’s World Cup squad, is joined on the three-man shortlist by Wigan full-back Jai Field and Salford Red Devils stand-off Brodie Croft.

Brodie Croft, Jai Field and Jack Welsby are vying for the Man of Steel award. (Picture: Super League)

The winner of the award, which is based on weekly points decided by a Man of Steel panel, will be announced at the Super League awards evening at Headingley on Monday, September 19.