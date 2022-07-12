Manu Ma’u to swap Hull FC for Catalans Dragons

The Tongan international, who helped his country reach the World Cup semi-finals in 2017, has scored six tries in 46 appearances for the Black and Whites.

Ma’u made his professional debut in 2014 for NRL side Parramatta Eels. The Auckland-born Tongan international forward made 115 appearances for the Eels during six seasons at the club.

In 2020, the 33-year-old made the switch to Super League with Hull FC.

"To get this opportunity to join the Dragons is a huge honor for me. When speaking to Steve McNamara and some former players from the club, I knew it was the right decision for me and my family," said Ma'u as he prepares to leave East Yorkshire.

"I’m excited to be joining a great club like Catalans and I’ll be making sure I earn the respect from Steve and his staff, players and supporters.

"They have a quality team and I want to be part of it in 2023. I’m looking forward to this new chapter. All tough my future is now sorted, my main focus is finishing off strong with Hull FC."

Dragons head coach Steve McNamara added: “Manu is a player I have liked and respected for many years.

ON THE MOVE: Manu Ma'u will leave Hull FC at the end of the season. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com.