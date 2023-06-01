Mark Applegarth discusses Wakefield Trinity quota situation after being left with too many overseas players

Mark Applegarth was coy about Wakefield Trinity's quota situation after the signing of David Fifita left the club with too many overseas players.

The popular prop rejoined Trinity this week after answering an SOS from the Super League strugglers.

Wakefield have not won a game since Fifita ended his seven-year stay at Belle Vue at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under Rugby Football League regulations, each Super League club can have seven overseas players in their squad at any one time.

With Jorge Taufua, Mason Lino, Jai Whitbread, Kelepi Tanginoa, Renouf Atoni, Kevin Proctor and Samisoni Langi already at Belle Vue, the club must deregister a current overseas player to squeeze Fifita in.

Tanginoa, Atoni and Langi are facing lengthy spells on the sidelines, while Whitbread is also injured.

"We've got some long-term injuries there," said Applegarth when asked which player would be deregistered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've just been focusing on the playing side of it and the off-field staff have been taking care of that.

David Fifita rejoined Wakefield Trinity this week. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"Four of our quota players are currently out injured so there will be some movement there. I'm sure when we're ready to announce it, the club will announce it.

"The relevant people have been speaking to the RFL to get that sorted. I'm just glad it's sorted and Dave can play on Sunday."

While Applegarth is hopeful of getting Whitbread back after the break for the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, Langi and Atoni may not return until late July and Tanginoa is facing up to 12 weeks on the sidelines with a broken arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trinity boss admits he has yet to consider a scenario where all eight overseas players are fit and available.

"I hope there is," he said.

"There hasn't been a week yet where we have had that situation. It would be a nice headache to have.

"When you're bottom of the league, you worry about the here and now. We've got 14 games to try and survive and that's what we're focusing on.