Mark Applegarth interview: New Wakefield Trinity boss details coaching values as he responds to Jon Wilkin comments

There is no such thing as bad publicity, as they say, with Wilkin's crass comments inadvertently raising Applegarth's profile.

If the rugby league world was not aware of his credentials before the Sky Sports interview, the fallout helped shine a light on his backstory as a hardworking, passionate coach who worked his way through the ranks at Belle Vue.

That being said, they were cutting words that underlined the challenge facing Super League's youngest head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I could sit here and lie and say it’s a great appointment and what a fantastic guy who will do a great job," said Wilkin.

"The reality is, I know nothing about Mark Applegarth. In some ways, that’s a surprise because a guy who is unknown has got the job."

Ironically, Wilkin packed down against Applegarth in the 2004 season in an emphatic 41-22 win for Wakefield over Saints.

The pundit later issued an apology and praised Trinity for backing their own rather than going down the conventional route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Applegarth was appointed as Wakefield head coach in mid-September. (Picture: Dean Williams)

Applegarth kept his counsel, largely because it was water off a duck's back.

"I don't really listen to that outside noise," the 37-year-old tells The Yorkshire Post.

"They get paid to have an opinion – that's their job. If I'm getting upset by what journalists or people on TV are saying, I'm probably in the wrong job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've no issue with what he said whatsoever. I don't think there was any malice in it.

Mark Applegarth is Super League's youngest head coach. (Picture: Dean Williams)

"It is what it is and part of the game. It comes with the job."

In a results industry, Applegarth finds himself chasing parity months out from his first game at the helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as ensuring he is known for the right reasons rather than a viral video, Applegarth must quickly convince a section of the club's supporters that he is the right appointment at the right time.

First and foremost, he wants to put Wakefield Trinity back on the map.

Mark Applegarth playing for Wakefield Trinity against Warrington Wolves in 2005 (Picture: John Clifton/SWPix.com)

"Not public perception of me, Mark Applegarth," he says. "The whole club needs to change public perception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That comes through what we do off the field by building the facilities so people aren't turning up here thinking there's no investment going on.

"My job, which I can control, is making sure that we're heading in the right direction and looking up the table rather than down."

It feels like a fresh start for a club that have been stuck in time.

Trinity's Belle Vue home has largely remained untouched over the past two decades, until recently that is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1924 main stand has been demolished and is being replaced by a shiny new 2,500-seat construction, which will incorporate changing room facilities and a large hospitality restaurant.

James Ford has swapped York City Knights for Wakefield Trinity. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

As the club drag the old stadium into the 21st century, Applegarth has been tasked with ensuring Wakefield can compete with their Super League rivals where it truly matters – on the field.

He was chosen as Willie Poching's successor after making himself impossible to ignore. Make no mistake, Applegarth – a former forward who represented his hometown club from 2004 to 2008 – landed his dream role through hard work. From player performance manager to head of youth and through to the first-team backroom staff, Applegarth turned heads inside Belle Vue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity chairman John Minards went as far as saying Applegarth is "one of the most talented young coaches in the game".

It is little surprise then to learn that Applegarth, who has a postgraduate teaching degree, lives and breathes his vocation.

"I'm a teacher as well so you've got to have a passion for it," he says.

"Teaching and coaching are the same. Your job when you fundamentally break it down is to help people get better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You've got to enjoy that process of helping people. That's what coaching is about and a lot of people forget that.

"Whether it's an international player or a young up-and-comer, our job is to help them achieve their ambition."

Applegarth's influence could be seen last season in the way former students James Batchelor and Lewis Murphy performed in a struggling side.

There is nothing more satisfying as a coach than seeing the penny drop and a player perfect a skill that has been honed in training – but that feeling does not last long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You're always left thinking about the next thing," says Applegarth. "That's where that hunger comes in.

"I'm really chuffed that Lewis showed everyone what he's capable of and what we'd seen him do in the youth ranks. Now I want to see him kick on even more and move on to that world stage.

"That's just one player. You've got each individual player in your team and you've then got your team ambitions.

"You never feel like you've cracked it because there's always something you want to improve or to have more of."

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being afforded seven weeks to settle into the Wakefield hot seat, Applegarth has spent the past few days getting his values across to the players.

In his first meeting with the squad on their return to Belle Vue, Applegarth delivered a presentation that centred around the words 'honest, hardworking, humble'.

The players were left in no doubt that they are in for a tough pre-season.

"My philosophy will be different," says Applegarth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've got new ideas. I'm not saying one is right and one is wrong – it's just about putting my personal touch on it.

"I have a different perspective than Willie. It's a fresh start and the players will definitely know we are training."

Will the Wakefield supporters notice a difference in the team's style?

"I'd like to think so," adds Applegarth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"How we finished last year was really good but we've obviously had a lot of players come and go.

"New philosophies will be instilled. I like to throw the ball about and play rugby. It's important we stay true to that but I'll be expecting a very hardworking, gritty, tough team to beat.

"It's really important we get that grit back in our D. Getting the balance between the two is the Holy Grail."

In a nutshell, Trinity will need to be good enough to defend their errors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applegarth will not be putting any restrictions on where and when his team can chance their arm.

"If you'd asked me this 10 years ago, I'd give you a completely different answer," he says. "I think times are changing. I'll give you an example: we encourage the young kids to play what they see and try to make sure it's not boring and robotic. It did get a bit boring and robotic with everyone playing the same stuff.

"We tell players to play if they see opportunities – 'triggers to play' as we call them. If those triggers present in your own 20 and the time is right then why not?"

Applegarth has surrounded himself with likeminded people, pulling off a coup by getting James Ford on board as his number two. After seeing Wakefield sail close to the wind in 2022, the new boss needed an outside perspective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Initially I didn't think I'd be able to get him for obvious reasons," says Applegarth, who was a player-assistant under Ford at York City Knights. "He had two years left on his contract and did a cracking job there.

"I felt it needed freshening up. That's important in any walk of life. A lot of successful coaches do freshen up their backroom team every so often. (Alex) Ferguson always did it at Manchester United.

"It's really important that you keep those new ideas coming in."

Applegarth has yet to finalise his squad for 2023 after losing several influential figures, including Jacob Miller and David Fifita. That uncertainty is reflected in the bookmakers’ odds, which give Trinity little chance of survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's outside noise,” says Applegarth. “Control what you can control which is making sure that we've got a hardworking, good honest team that is competing in Super League.”

When the season kicks off in February, much of the focus will be on Wakefield’s rookie head coach. If he never appears in another viral video, he will be a happy man.