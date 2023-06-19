Mark Applegarth reveals decision on Wakefield Trinity trialists as he provides injury latest including Mason Lino update

Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth plans to keep Hugo Salabio until the end of the season despite his huge ban for a red card on debut.

The prop arrived at Belle Vue on a 28-day trial with compatriot Romain Franco at the end of last month but the pair experienced contrasting first outings for Trinity.

Whereas Franco scored a try in an impressive debut against Leeds Rhinos, Salabio was sent off for a spear tackle on Richie Myler and subsequently received a seven-game suspension.

Wakefield shrugged off Salabio's dismissal to claim their first victory of the season but the Frenchman will not be available until late August because of his indiscretion.

Applegarth is ready to hand Salabio a lifeline as the forward looks to establish himself in England.

"We're at a point now where we'd sign them until the end of the year for extra bodies," said Applegarth on the two trialists.

"Hugo is a big aggressive thing. It was just an unfortunate tackle but he's accepted it was reckless and irresponsible. He'll take his ban and learn from it.

"He was a breath of fresh air coming into training. We'll get through this ban and he'll be back in contention to play."

Hugo Salabio is shown a red card against Leeds. (Photo: Nigel French/PA)

Wakefield's first win since last August came against the odds with a dozen players absent even before Salabio was given his marching orders.

Mason Lino was a late withdrawal ahead of the clash with Leeds after injuring his calf.

The half-back is targeting a return against Wigan Warriors on July 7.

"Mason has got a soleus strain," said Applegarth.

Wakefield's Hugo Salabio upends Leeds' Richie Myler. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"That was a three-to-four-week injury. He'll probably be back the week after Salford at the start of July."

In the immediate aftermath of the game against the Rhinos, Applegarth teased the potential return of 12 players for Friday's trip to Hull KR.

Applegarth, who will be without suspended trio Salabio, Sam Hewitt and Sam Eseh at Craven Park, still expects to welcome back several players but admits some are touch and go.

"We'll have Josh Bowden back after his concussion," said Applegarth.

Luke Gale has yet to feature for Wakefield since joining from Keighley. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"Luke Gale is back after his groin injury and Reece Lyne is potentially back.

"Jai Whitbread, Renouf Atoni and Samisoni Langi are potentially back as well but it might just come a week too early for a couple."

Lewis Murphy and Kelepi Tanginoa are the names on the long-term casualty list.

Murphy saw his season cut short by an ACL injury in March, while Tanginoa – who has played just four times this year – is likely to be out until September after breaking his arm late last month.

"Kelepi has had surgery and is back in now," said Applegarth.

"We should get him back for the last two or three rounds. It's just an unfortunate one with Kelepi. He's as frustrated as anyone."

Applegarth is facing selection dilemmas as Wakefield prepare to return to action following a break for the Challenge Cup.

He has hinted that he will reward the bulk of the team that got Trinity over the line against Leeds.

"I've always said we ultimately try pick on performance," said Applegarth.

"It's definitely left a few positive selection headaches in certain positions which you'd rather have than struggling to name a team because you've got all your lads out injured.

"Morgan (Smith) especially was outstanding so he deserves to keep his spot. Will Dagger has been putting his hand up and playing wherever he's needed so he's showing his utility value.