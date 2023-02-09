Mark Applegarth reveals the two Wakefield Trinity players that will miss Catalans Dragons opener

Liam Hood and Jordy Crowther will sit out Wakefield Trinity's Super League opener against Catalans Dragons through injury.

Hood is nursing a knee issue and Crowther misses out after the concussion protocols were tightened for the 2023 season.

Players who fail concussion tests cannot play again for at least 12 days, meaning Crowther will not be cleared to return from the head knock he sustained last Sunday in time for next Friday's visit of Catalans.

The back-rower, who was appointed as vice-captain by new Wakefield head coach Mark Applegarth, will be free to face Wigan Warriors the following week should he pass all the necessary tests.

Morgan Smith, Liam Kay and Harry Bowes are vying for the hooker position in the absence of Hood.

"Liam Hood and Jordy Crowther will miss round one," said Applegarth.

"Jordy got a head bump so through the new concussion protocol he'll miss out. We'll be smart with him.

"Hoody got a bump to his knee in the Featherstone game. That will take two or three weeks to settle down.

Mark Applegarth is preparing for his first Super League game in charge of Wakefield Trinity. (Photo: Steve Riding)

"Both of them should not be far off round two onwards."

Applegarth is close to finalising his 17 for round one after fielding a youthful side in last week's friendly against Hull FC.

Some of his selections have not been straightforward.

"The obvious one is the wing spots," said Applegarth, who is picking from Lewis Murphy, Jorge Taufua, Tom Lineham and Lee Kershaw.

Wakefield Trinity hooker Liam Hood attacks the Featherstone Rovers line. (Picture: Rob Hare)

"We've got four to go into two. If we can keep them all fit, hopefully we've got that luxury of picking whichever two wingers we feel are best suited for the opposition we're playing.

"Tom Lineham came back in really good shape and has trained really well. That's been pleasing to see because he had a bit of a difficult year last year."

Wakefield head into the new season as the relegation favourites, a familiar tag for the West Yorkshire club.

Trinity only confirmed survival in the final few weeks of the 2022 campaign but there is fresh optimism at Belle Vue after a largely positive first pre-season under Applegarth.

The 38-year-old is optimistic about Wakefield's prospects as they set about defying the doubters all over again.

"If we keep our top squad fit and get a bit of luck with injuries, I think we can compete with anyone," he said.

"I'm not just saying that because I've got to say it; I'm saying it because I believe it.